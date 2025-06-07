Top 10 Indian Bowlers With Most Test Wickets In England: Ishant Sharma Leads, Kapil Dev Follows, Jasprit Bumrah At…
India’s success in Test cricket on English soil has been significantly shaped by the performances of its bowlers. Here are top 10 Indian bowlers with most test wickets in England.
Ishant Sharma – 48 Wickets (22 Innings)
Ishant Sharma stands as India's leading Test wicket-taker in England. His most memorable performance came at Lord's in 2014, where he claimed 7 for 74, leading India to a historic win, their first at the venue since 1986.
Kapil Dev – 43 Wickets (22 Innings)
Kapil Dev, India's legendary all-rounder, showcased his prowess in England with both bat and ball. Notably, during the 1990 Lord's Test, he hit four consecutive sixes off Eddie Hemmings to avoid the follow-on, underlining his aggressive style.
Jasprit Bumrah – 37 Wickets (15 Innings)
Jasprit Bumrah has rapidly ascended the ranks with his exceptional performances in England. In a 2024 Test, he took six wickets, dismantling England's middle order with reverse swing.
Anil Kumble – 36 Wickets (19 Innings)
Anil Kumble, India's premier leg-spinner, had a commendable record in England. His stint with Northamptonshire in 1995, where he took 10 wickets, honed his skills for English conditions.
Bishan Singh Bedi – 35 Wickets (18 Innings)
Bishan Singh Bedi, known for his graceful left-arm spin, was instrumental in challenging English batsmen. His best performance came at Lord's, where he took 6 for 226, earning a spot on the Honours Board.
Mohammed Shami – 34 Wickets (21 Innings)
Mohammed Shami has been a consistent performer in England, utilizing seam and swing to his advantage. His ability to reverse swing the old ball at pace has troubled many English batsmen.
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar – 31 Wickets (15 Innings)
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's leg-spin was pivotal in India's historic 1971 series win in England. His 6 for 38 at The Oval secured India's first-ever Test victory on English soil.
Zaheer Khan – 31 Wickets (14 Innings)
Zaheer Khan's left-arm pace and ability to swing the ball both ways made him a key figure in India's bowling lineup in England. His performance at Headingley in 2002, where he contributed to an innings victory, highlighted his impact.
Ravindra Jadeja – 22 Wickets (17 Innings)
Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin and all-round capabilities have been valuable in English conditions. His ability to maintain tight lines and extract turns has yielded crucial wickets.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 19 Wickets (14 Innings)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's swing bowling has been particularly effective in England. His control and ability to move the ball both ways have consistently challenged English batsmen.
