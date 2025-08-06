Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2942348https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-indian-bowlers-with-most-wickets-in-sena-test-wins-jasprit-bumrah-leads-mohammed-siraj-shines-after-england-tour-check-full-list-2942348
NewsPhotosTop 10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins: Jasprit Bumrah Leads, Mohammed Siraj Shines After England Tour - Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins: Jasprit Bumrah Leads, Mohammed Siraj Shines After England Tour - Check Full List

India's dominance in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries has been backed by some remarkable bowling performances. Here are the top Indian wicket-takers in Test match victories in these challenging overseas conditions. 

 

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah: 63 Wickets

1/11
Jasprit Bumrah: 63 Wickets

Leading the pack, Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s pace spearhead in SENA conditions. With 63 wickets in winning causes, his lethal spells have been crucial to India's away Test successes.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Siraj: 51 Wickets

2/11
Mohammed Siraj: 51 Wickets

Storming into the elite list, Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation. His outstanding performances, especially in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025, pushed him past the 50-wicket mark in SENA Test wins.

 

Follow Us

Erapalli Prasanna: 38 Wickets

3/11
Erapalli Prasanna: 38 Wickets

The legendary off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna was instrumental in India’s early overseas victories, taking 38 wickets in winning causes across SENA nations.

 

Follow Us

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 34 Wickets

4/11
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 34 Wickets

Known for his unorthodox leg-spin, Chandrasekhar picked up 34 wickets, making key contributions in away Test triumphs.

 

Follow Us

Ishant Sharma: 34 Wickets

5/11
Ishant Sharma: 34 Wickets

A veteran of Indian fast bowling, Ishant Sharma was a consistent match-winner on foreign soil, claiming 34 wickets in India’s victorious SENA Tests.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami: 29 Wickets

6/11
Mohammed Shami: 29 Wickets

One of the most skillful seamers of the modern era, Mohammed Shami played a vital role in India's overseas success, with 29 wickets in SENA Test wins.

 

Follow Us

Anil Kumble: 28 Wickets

7/11
Anil Kumble: 28 Wickets

India’s most prolific spinner, Anil Kumble, took 28 wickets in SENA wins, showcasing his class even in pace-friendly conditions.

 

Follow Us

Zaheer Khan: 26 Wickets

8/11
Zaheer Khan: 26 Wickets

The former left-arm pace ace, Zaheer Khan, was a proven match-winner abroad, bagging 26 wickets in India's winning causes in SENA.

 

Follow Us

Bishan Singh Bedi: 22 Wickets

9/11
Bishan Singh Bedi: 22 Wickets

The legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Bedi picked up 22 wickets in winning Test matches across SENA nations, providing control and breakthroughs when needed.

 

Follow Us

Harbhajan Singh: 17 Wickets

10/11
Harbhajan Singh: 17 Wickets

Harbhajan Singh completes the list with 17 wickets, contributing to some memorable overseas victories for Team India with his off-spin.

 

Follow Us

11/11

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo 

Follow Us
Jasprit BumrahMohammed SirajIshant SharmaJasprit Bumrah SENA wicketsMohammed Siraj Test wicketsIndian bowlers SENA winsMost wickets in SENA Test winsIndia Test bowling recordsBumrah vs Siraj statsIndia vs England 2025 Test seriesIndian pace attack recordsIshant Sharma away recordsZaheer Khan SENA statsAnil Kumble overseas wicketsErapalli Prasanna Test statsBhagwath Chandrasekhar recordsHarbhajan Singh Test winsSENA country cricket statsIndian cricket historyTest match records 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Shubman Gill
15 Historic Records Shattered In The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025: From Joe Root’s Highest WTC Runs To Shubman Gill’s Record Breaking 269 - Check All Records
camera icon14
title
raksha bandhan 2025
10 Irresistible Sweets To Make Your Brother Smile This Raksha Bandhan 2025 - Number 6 Is A Must-Try!
camera icon8
title
Raksha Bandhan Mehndi Designs
8 Stunning Mehndi Design Ideas For Raksha Bandhan 2025
camera icon8
title
Technology
Meet Indian Tech Entrepreneur Who Married Into Rs 38,690-Cr Billionaire Family, Once Worked at Microsoft And HCL; Know Who He Is...And His Net Worth Is...
camera icon7
title
Raksha Bandhan 2025 weekend getaways
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Explore These Perfect Weekend Getaways To Spend Some 'Family' Time With Your Siblings
NEWS ON ONE CLICK