Top 10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In SENA Test Wins: Jasprit Bumrah Leads, Mohammed Siraj Shines After England Tour - Check Full List
India's dominance in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries has been backed by some remarkable bowling performances. Here are the top Indian wicket-takers in Test match victories in these challenging overseas conditions.
Jasprit Bumrah: 63 Wickets
Leading the pack, Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s pace spearhead in SENA conditions. With 63 wickets in winning causes, his lethal spells have been crucial to India's away Test successes.
Mohammed Siraj: 51 Wickets
Storming into the elite list, Mohammed Siraj has been a revelation. His outstanding performances, especially in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025, pushed him past the 50-wicket mark in SENA Test wins.
Erapalli Prasanna: 38 Wickets
The legendary off-spinner Erapalli Prasanna was instrumental in India’s early overseas victories, taking 38 wickets in winning causes across SENA nations.
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 34 Wickets
Known for his unorthodox leg-spin, Chandrasekhar picked up 34 wickets, making key contributions in away Test triumphs.
Ishant Sharma: 34 Wickets
A veteran of Indian fast bowling, Ishant Sharma was a consistent match-winner on foreign soil, claiming 34 wickets in India’s victorious SENA Tests.
Mohammed Shami: 29 Wickets
One of the most skillful seamers of the modern era, Mohammed Shami played a vital role in India's overseas success, with 29 wickets in SENA Test wins.
Anil Kumble: 28 Wickets
India’s most prolific spinner, Anil Kumble, took 28 wickets in SENA wins, showcasing his class even in pace-friendly conditions.
Zaheer Khan: 26 Wickets
The former left-arm pace ace, Zaheer Khan, was a proven match-winner abroad, bagging 26 wickets in India's winning causes in SENA.
Bishan Singh Bedi: 22 Wickets
The legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Bedi picked up 22 wickets in winning Test matches across SENA nations, providing control and breakthroughs when needed.
Harbhajan Singh: 17 Wickets
Harbhajan Singh completes the list with 17 wickets, contributing to some memorable overseas victories for Team India with his off-spin.
