Top 10 Indian Players Who Have Registered For IPL 2026 Auction: Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer To Prithvi Shaw - Check Full List

2 / 10

KS Bharat, a wicketkeeper-batsman with India caps, has entered the auction list among the many hopefuls. Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat last played in the IPL 2022 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Though part of later squad setups, he hasn’t made an IPL appearance since 2022, and now aims for a strong comeback at the 2026 mini-auction.