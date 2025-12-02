Top 10 Indian Players Who Have Registered For IPL 2026 Auction: Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer To Prithvi Shaw - Check Full List
Over a thousand players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, and 16 capped Indian players have registered their names for the table pool. Here are the top 10 players who may gain big at auction.
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal, a seasoned Indian batsman known for his solidity and form in domestic cricket, is back in the auction pool for 2026. Mayank Agarwal last featured in the IPL 2025 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), including the final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
KS Bharat
KS Bharat, a wicketkeeper-batsman with India caps, has entered the auction list among the many hopefuls. Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat last played in the IPL 2022 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Though part of later squad setups, he hasn’t made an IPL appearance since 2022, and now aims for a strong comeback at the 2026 mini-auction.
Rahul Chahar
Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar played last in IPL 2025 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he continued his role as a white-ball specialist in the middle overs. He will be hoping for more opportunities via the upcoming auction.
Ravi Bishnoi
Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also thrown his hat into the ring. Ravi Bishnoi’s most recent IPL action came in 2025 with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he remained their most promising young spin option. His growth keeps him a valuable target for franchises.
Akash Deep
Akash Deep, a promising pace-bowler, is part of the auction list. Pacer Akash Deep last played in IPL 2025, turning out for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after previously featuring for RCB. He remains a developing quick with wicket-taking ability.
Deepak Hooda
All-rounder Deepak Hooda played IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His dual skillset keeps him relevant in auctions.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer, a powerful left-handed batsman and handy medium-pace bowler, is among those entering the auction. Known for explosive starts and all-around utility, Iyer could be a hot pick, especially since he has previously commanded high bids in the league.
Sarfaraz Khan
Young batting talent Sarfaraz Khan has also registered for 2026. Sarfaraz Khan last played in the IPL 2024 season for Delhi Capitals (DC), where he got limited opportunities. Now in the 2026 auction pool, he looks to reboot his T20 career.
Prithvi Shaw
Dynamic opener Prithvi Shaw is back in contention via the auction list. Prithvi Shaw’s most recent IPL appearance came in 2024 with Delhi Capitals (DC). Shaw may appeal to teams wanting to reinforce their top order or add firepower in the opening overs.
Umesh Yadav
Veteran fast bowler Umesh Yadav, with plenty of experience both domestically and internationally, has also registered for the mini-auction. Veteran speedster Umesh Yadav featured last in IPL 2024 for the Gujarat Titans (GT), bringing valuable experience to their bowling unit.
