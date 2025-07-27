Top 10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series: Sunil Gavaskar Leads, Virat Kohli On 5th, Shubman Gill At...

photoDetails

Shubman Gill has become only the third Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to score 700 runs or more in a Test series. Gill, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, achieved the milestone in the ongoing Test series against England. The 25-year-old Gill has been in fine form and he can break Gavaskar's record for most runs scored in a Test series for India.

Here's list of Indian players with most runs in a Test series: