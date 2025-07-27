Top 10 Indian Players With Most Runs In A Test Series: Sunil Gavaskar Leads, Virat Kohli On 5th, Shubman Gill At...
Shubman Gill has become only the third Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to score 700 runs or more in a Test series. Gill, who is leading India for the first time in Test cricket, achieved the milestone in the ongoing Test series against England. The 25-year-old Gill has been in fine form and he can break Gavaskar's record for most runs scored in a Test series for India.
Here's list of Indian players with most runs in a Test series:
1. Sunil Gavaskar - 774 Runs
Legendary Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for scoring most runs in a Test series for India. He had scored 774 runs in eight innings against West Indies with the help of 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries during the 1970-71 series.
2. Sunil Gavaskar - 732 Runs
Sunil Gavaskar continued his mastery against the West Indies, scoring 732 runs in nine innings with the help of 4 centuries and 1 half-century during the 1978-79 series.
3. Shubman Gill - 722* Runs
India captain Shubman Gill has been in fine form in the ongoing Test series against England. He has scored 722 runs in 8 innings with the help of four centuries so far.
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 712 Runs
During his breakthrough series in 2023-24, Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated England’s bowling attack with two double centuries (209 and 214*), scoring a total of 712 runs in 9 innings.
5. Virat Kohli - 692 Runs
India captain Virat Kohli led from the front in a challenging tour of Australia, scoring four centuries. He scored a total of 692 runs in 8 innings during the 2014/15 tour.
6. Virat Kohli - 655 Runs
During the 2016-17 Test series against England in India, Virat Kohli scored 655 runs in 8 innings with the help of 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries.
7. Dilip Sardesai - 642 Runs
Dilip Sardesai, who was regarded as one of India's best batters against spin bowling, scored 642 runs in 8 innings against West Indies during the 1970-71 tour.
8. Rahul Dravid - 619 Runs
During the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in 2003-04, Rahul Dravid scored 619 runs with the help of 1 century and 3 half-centuries.
9. Virat Kohli - 610 Runs
During the 2017-18 Test series against Sri Lanka, captain Virat Kohli scored 610 runs with the help of 3 centuries and 1 half-century.
10. Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs
During the historic tour of England in 2002, Rahul Dravid scored 602 runs with the help of 3 centuries and 1 half-century.
