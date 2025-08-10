Advertisement
Top 10 Indians With Most Runs In T20I: Rohit Sharma Leads, Virat Kohli Follows Behind, MS Dhoni At… - Check Full List

As the T20 Asia Cup approaches in September, here are the top 10 Indians who dominated the T20 format across the world with the bat. 

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Rohit Sharma: 4,231 Runs - 159 Matches

Rohit Sharma: 4,231 Runs - 159 Matches

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma tops the charts with 4,231 runs in 159 T20 Internationals. He bid farewell to the format after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

 

Virat Kohli: 4,188 Runs - 125 Matches

Virat Kohli: 4,188 Runs - 125 Matches

India’s “Run Machine,” Virat Kohli, was once unstoppable in the format, amassing 4,188 runs in just 125 matches. He also retired alongside Rohit Sharma after the 2024 triumph.

 

Suryakumar Yadav: 2,589 Runs - 83 Matches

Suryakumar Yadav: 2,589 Runs - 83 Matches

Currently India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is the highest active run-scorer for the country in the format, with 2,589 runs to his name.

 

KL Rahul: 2,265 Runs - 72 Matches

KL Rahul: 2,265 Runs - 72 Matches

KL Rahul was a powerhouse at the top of the order, scoring 2,265 runs in just 72 matches, though he is currently battling for a spot in the T20 side.

 

Hardik Pandya: 1,812 Runs - 114 Matches

Hardik Pandya: 1,812 Runs - 114 Matches

ICC’s No. 1 T20 all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has accumulated 1,812 runs in 114 matches and is known for his unmatched finishing ability.

 

Shikhar Dhawan: 1,759 Runs - 68 Matches

Shikhar Dhawan: 1,759 Runs - 68 Matches

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 1,759 runs in 68 T20 Internationals, providing India with many blazing starts.

 

MS Dhoni: 1,617 Runs - 98 Matches

MS Dhoni: 1,617 Runs - 98 Matches

“Captain Cool,” MS Dhoni contributed 1,617 runs in 98 matches, guiding India to the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup victory. 

 

Suresh Raina: 1,605 Runs - 78 Matches

Suresh Raina: 1,605 Runs - 78 Matches

Suresh Raina, the first Indian to score a T20I century, piled up 1,605 runs in 78 matches and was a key middle-order asset.

 

Rishabh Pant: 1,209 Runs - 76 Matches

Rishabh Pant: 1,209 Runs - 76 Matches

Dependable wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has 1,209 runs in 76 T20Is, often rescuing the side in crunch moments.

 

Yuvraj Singh: 1,177 Runs - 58 Matches

Yuvraj Singh: 1,177 Runs - 58 Matches

The destructive Yuvraj Singh completes the list with 1,177 runs in 58 matches, remembered for his power-hitting and match-winning knocks.

 

11/11

All Images:- X, BCCI 

