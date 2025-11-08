Advertisement
Top 10 Most Expensive Buys From LSG, PBKS, KKR, SRH, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant To KL Rahul - In Pics
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys From LSG, PBKS, KKR, SRH, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Rishabh Pant To KL Rahul - In Pics

The IPL 2026 Auction promises to be one of the most competitive yet, with franchises spending big on proven match-winners and emerging stars. Here are the top 10 most expensive buys in IPL history ahead of the auction. 

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025)

1/10
Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants, 2025)

Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the most expensive player ever purchased in an IPL auction. Lucknow Super Giants splurged Rs 27 crore to secure his services. After his remarkable comeback from injury, Pant’s ability to change games single-handedly made him the hottest name in the 2025 auction.

Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

2/10
Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

Punjab Kings went all-in to acquire Indian middle-order star Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore. Known for his calm captaincy and consistency, Iyer helped Punjab reach the final of the IPL after 11 years. 

Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)

3/10
Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024)

Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc broke records in 2024 when KKR bought him for Rs 24.75 crore. Starc’s pace, swing, and wicket-taking ability make him a match-winner in the final of IPL 2024 against Hyderabad.

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025)

4/10
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025)

KKR made another massive investment in Venkatesh Iyer, buying him for Rs 23.75 crore. His dual ability as an opener and medium-pace bowler adds perfect balance to any side.

Pat Cummins - Rs 20.50 Crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024)

5/10
Pat Cummins - Rs 20.50 Crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024)

World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins was snapped up by SRH for Rs 20.50 crore. His leadership qualities and ability to bowl powered Hyderabad to reach the final in 2024. 

Sam Curran - Rs 18.50 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2023)

6/10
Sam Curran - Rs 18.50 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2023)

England all-rounder Sam Curran made headlines as the most expensive player in the 2023 IPL auction at Rs 18.50 crore. Known for his clever bowling and finishing skills with the bat, Curran remains a vital T20 asset.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 18 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

7/10
Yuzvendra Chahal - Rs 18 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

Punjab Kings continued their big-spending trend by roping in star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore. Chahal’s experience and wicket-taking prowess in the middle overs make him a priceless asset.

Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

8/10
Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 Crore (Punjab Kings, 2025)

Punjab retained their local star Arshdeep Singh by matching a massive Rs 18 crore bid. His left-arm swing and ability to bowl at the death have made him one of India’s most promising pacers.

Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 Crore (Gujarat Titans, 2025)

9/10
Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 Crore (Gujarat Titans, 2025)

England’s T20 superstar Jos Buttler joined the Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore. His explosive power play, hitting and match-winning experience make him a perfect fit for GT’s aggressive setup.

KL Rahul - Rs 14 Crore (Delhi Capitals, 2025)

10/10
KL Rahul - Rs 14 Crore (Delhi Capitals, 2025)

KL Rahul’s move to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore marked one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 auction. Known for his classy stroke play and adaptability, Rahul is among India’s most reliable T20 batters. 

