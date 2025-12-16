Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi saw franchises unleash aggressive bidding strategies to secure premium talent for the upcoming season. With high stakes and big purses, several players commanded eye-catching prices, from established international stars to breakout domestic talents. Here’s a detailed look at the Top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL 2026 auction.
1. Cameron Green - Rs 25.20 Crore (KKR)
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive buy of the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing him for Rs 25.20 crore. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him the most sought-after player of the mini auction.
2. Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 18 Crore (KKR)
KKR continued their spending spree by signing Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, making him one of the priciest bowlers of the season. His sling-like bowling action and pace made him a hot commodity.
3. Kartik Sharma - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)
Young Indian batter Kartik Sharma emerged as one of the biggest uncapped buys when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped him up for Rs 14.20 crore, reflecting the growing premium on domestic talent.
4. Prashant Veer - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)
Alongside Kartik, Prashant Veer also fetched Rs 14.20 crore from CSK, making the uncapped duo joint-record holders for the highest prices among players without international caps.
5. Liam Livingstone - Rs 13 Crore (SRH)
England’s explosive all-round batter Liam Livingstone was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 13 crore, adding firepower to their lineup.
6. Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 9.20 Crore (KKR)
Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman proved his worth in T20 cricket, earning a Rs 9.20 crore deal with KKR to strengthen their pace attack.
7. Josh Inglis - Rs 8.60 Crore (LSG)
Australia’s hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.60 crore in the third round of auction, enhancing their top-order options.
8. Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 7.20 Crore (RR)
Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi became one of the higher-priced domestic spin options when Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed him for Rs 7.20 crore, reflecting the continued premium on quality spinners in T20 cricket.
9. Jason Holder - Rs 7 Crore (GT)
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 7 crore, bringing international experience to their bowling and batting depth.
10. Tejasvi Dahiya - Rs 3 Crore (KKR)
Young wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya emerged from the auction as a promising Indian talent at a Rs 3 crore deal with KKR, showcasing the depth of value picks even beyond the top spenders.
Trending Photos