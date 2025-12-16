Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2996835https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-most-expensive-buys-at-ipl-2026-auction-from-kkr-csk-srh-lsg-gt-rr-cameron-green-matheesha-pathirana-prashant-veer-and-in-pics-2996835
NewsPhotosTop 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Expensive Buys At IPL 2026 Auction From KKR, CSK, SRH, LSG, GT, RR: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer And... - In Pics

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi saw franchises unleash aggressive bidding strategies to secure premium talent for the upcoming season. With high stakes and big purses, several players commanded eye-catching prices, from established international stars to breakout domestic talents. Here’s a detailed look at the Top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL 2026 auction.

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Cameron Green - Rs 25.20 Crore (KKR)

1/10
1. Cameron Green - Rs 25.20 Crore (KKR)

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive buy of the IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing him for Rs 25.20 crore. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball made him the most sought-after player of the mini auction. 

Follow Us

2. Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 18 Crore (KKR)

2/10
2. Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 18 Crore (KKR)

KKR continued their spending spree by signing Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, making him one of the priciest bowlers of the season. His sling-like bowling action and pace made him a hot commodity. 

Follow Us

3. Kartik Sharma - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

3/10
3. Kartik Sharma - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

Young Indian batter Kartik Sharma emerged as one of the biggest uncapped buys when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped him up for Rs 14.20 crore, reflecting the growing premium on domestic talent. 

Follow Us

4. Prashant Veer - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

4/10
4. Prashant Veer - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

Alongside Kartik, Prashant Veer also fetched Rs 14.20 crore from CSK, making the uncapped duo joint-record holders for the highest prices among players without international caps. 

Follow Us

5. Liam Livingstone - Rs 13 Crore (SRH)

5/10
5. Liam Livingstone - Rs 13 Crore (SRH)

England’s explosive all-round batter Liam Livingstone was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 13 crore, adding firepower to their lineup. 

Follow Us

6. Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 9.20 Crore (KKR)

6/10
6. Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 9.20 Crore (KKR)

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman proved his worth in T20 cricket, earning a Rs 9.20 crore deal with KKR to strengthen their pace attack. 

Follow Us

7. Josh Inglis - Rs 8.60 Crore (LSG)

7/10
7. Josh Inglis - Rs 8.60 Crore (LSG)

Australia’s hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.60 crore in the third round of auction, enhancing their top-order options. 

Follow Us

8. Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 7.20 Crore (RR)

8/10
8. Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 7.20 Crore (RR)

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi became one of the higher-priced domestic spin options when Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed him for Rs 7.20 crore, reflecting the continued premium on quality spinners in T20 cricket. 

Follow Us

9. Jason Holder - Rs 7 Crore (GT)

9/10
9. Jason Holder - Rs 7 Crore (GT)

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 7 crore, bringing international experience to their bowling and batting depth. 

Follow Us

10. Tejasvi Dahiya - Rs 3 Crore (KKR)

10/10
10. Tejasvi Dahiya - Rs 3 Crore (KKR)

Young wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya emerged from the auction as a promising Indian talent at a Rs 3 crore deal with KKR, showcasing the depth of value picks even beyond the top spenders. 

Follow Us
Cameron GreenMatheesha PathiranaKartik SharmaPrashant VeerMustafizur RahmanJosh InglishLiam LivingstonRavi BishnoiJason HolderIPL 2026 Auctionmost expensive buys IPL 2026Cameron Green priceMatheesha Pathirana priceKartik Sharma IPLPrashant Veer IPLtop 10 IPL 2026 buysIPL auction recordsKKR big buysCSK purchasesauction prices IPLuncapped buys IPL 2026overseas players IPL 2026IPL mini auction 2026big money signingsIPL Auction Analysisfranchise spending IPLplayer salaries IPL 2026top buys listauction shockersIPL 2026 transfershighest paid IPL playersIPL auction deep diveIPL 2026 headlinesmost expensive players IPL 2026IPL 2026 auction full listIPL 2026 auction top 10 playersIPL 2026 most expensive playerCameron Green IPL 2026 Auction PriceMatheesha Pathirana IPL 2026 priceIPL 2026 highest bidIPL auction record buysIPL mini auction 2026 analysisIPL auction 2026 highlightsIPL auction big spending teamsIPL auction price trends
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Tourist place visa free
World's Top 'Visa-Free' Islands For Indians To Visit In 2026 - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Enrique Iglesias In Mumbai To Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Stage, Indian Music Moments That Made Waves Globally
camera icon7
title
Gold
Gold Prices Too High? WILL Govt Jump In & Crush Retail Loot – Finance Ministry's BIG Reveal
camera icon9
title
7th Pay Commission
7th Pay Commission Ends On December 31; Will Next DA Due For January Be Lowest In 7 Years? Decoded
camera icon7
title
ipl 2026 auction live
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Meet Top Buys As Of Now From MI,CSK, RCB, DC, PBKS,SRH,GT,LSG,RR,KKR - Check In Pics