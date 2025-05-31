Top 10 Most Expensive Buys In Pro Kabaddi League Auction History - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2908855

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions have witnessed record-breaking buys, turning top players into crorepatis. Pawan Sehrawat leads the list, becoming the most expensive player ever at INR 2.605 crore with Telugu Titans. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui follows, earning INR 2.35 crore and guiding Puneri Paltan to their first title. Other top earners include Sachin Tanwar (INR 2.15 crore), Maninder Singh (INR 2.12 crore), and Sehrawat again with Tamil Thalaivas (INR 2.26 crore). These high bids reflect evolving auction strategies, where player fitness, retention rules, and performance consistency are becoming as vital as star power.