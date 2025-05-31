Top 10 Most Expensive Buys In Pro Kabaddi League Auction History - In Pics
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auctions have witnessed record-breaking buys, turning top players into crorepatis. Pawan Sehrawat leads the list, becoming the most expensive player ever at INR 2.605 crore with Telugu Titans. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui follows, earning INR 2.35 crore and guiding Puneri Paltan to their first title. Other top earners include Sachin Tanwar (INR 2.15 crore), Maninder Singh (INR 2.12 crore), and Sehrawat again with Tamil Thalaivas (INR 2.26 crore). These high bids reflect evolving auction strategies, where player fitness, retention rules, and performance consistency are becoming as vital as star power.
Pawan Sehrawat – ₹2.605 Crore (Telugu Titans, Season 10)
The highest-paid PKL player ever, Pawan broke records with this massive bid, solidifying his status as the league’s top raider.
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh – ₹2.35 Crore (Puneri Paltan, Season 10)
This Iranian all-rounder became one of the few players to cross the ₹2 crore mark, showcasing his immense value in the auction.
Pawan Sehrawat – ₹2.26 Crore (Tamil Thalaivas, Season 9)
Before breaking his own record again, Pawan was the costliest player for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9.
Sachin – ₹2.15 Crore (Tamil Thalaivas, Season 11)
Emerging as a top raider, Sachin secured a huge bid from Tamil Thalaivas, becoming one of the elite crorepati players.
Maninder Singh – ₹2.12 Crore (Bengal Warriorz, Season 10)
The veteran raider was retained at a high price, reflecting his consistent performance and experience.
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh – ₹2.07 Crore (Haryana Steelers, Season 11)
Continuing his high-value runs, Chiyaneh impressed teams enough to cross the ₹2 crore mark twice.
Guman Singh – ₹1.97 Crore (Gujarat Giants, Season 11)
One of the emerging stars, Guman Singh attracted a near ₹2 crore bid, marking him as a rising talent.
Pawan Sehrawat – ₹1.725 Crore (Telugu Titans, Season 11)
Even after breaking records, Pawan remained a top investment for Telugu Titans in the following auction.
Vikash Kandola – ₹1.70 Crore (Bengaluru Bulls, Season 9)
Known for his aggressive raiding, Kandola became one of the top pricey buys in Season 9.
Pardeep Narwal – ₹1.65 Crore (UP Yoddhas, Season 8)
The ‘Raid Machine’ set high benchmarks for raiders and was the highest-paid player before Pawan’s rise.
