Top 10 Most Expensive Players At WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Meg Lanning And...
The WPL 2026 mega auction, held on November 27 in New Delhi, saw intense bidding wars with 67 players securing contracts out of 277 on offer. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the undisputed queen of the day, topping the charts as the most expensive buy, fetching a staggering Rs 3.20 crore via Right to Match (RTM) from UP Warriorz, tying the record for the second-highest in WPL history.
Here's list of top 10 most expensive players at WPL 2026 auction:
1. Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.2 Cr, UP Warriorz)
All-rounder Deepti Sharma, the star of India's World Cup-winning side, was the most expensive player at the WPL 2026 auction when her previous franchise UP Warriorz bid Rs 3.2 crore and used a right-to-match (RTM) option to fend off rivals and buy her back ahead of the upcoming season. (Pic credit: UP Warriorz)
2. Amelia Kerr (Rs 3 Cr, Mumbai Indians)
New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr was the second most expensive player at the auction, going to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. Kerr has been a key member of Mumbai's WPL title winnings squad in previous seasons so they bought her back at the auction. (Pic credit: WPL)
3. Shikha Pandey (Rs 2.4 Cr, UP Warriorz)
Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, who hasn't played for India since 2023, was a surprise as the third most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with UP Warriorz (UPW) bidding Rs 2.4 crore for her in order to bolster their pace attack. (Pic credit: WPL)
4. Sophie Devine (Rs 2 Cr, Gujarat Giants)
Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine was the fourth most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with Gujarat Giants spending Rs 2.4 crore to secure her services. Devine's power-hitting and seam bowling will address GG's woes at the upcoming WPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: ICC)
5. Meg Lanning (Rs 1.9 Cr, UP Warriorz)
Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, the batting maestro and known for her title-winning pedigree, was the fifth most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with UP Warriorz spending Rs 1.9 crore to secure her services. (Pic credit: WPL)
6. Shree Charani (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals fought an intense bidding war with the UP Warriorz at the WPL 2026 auction to buy back Shree Charani. Shree, the promising India spinner was secured for Rs 1.30 crore by DC at the WPL auction. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)
West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 1.30 Cr in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction. Delhi Capitals secured Henry after a bidding war and she will add firepower to their squad with her explosive hitting and dependable bowling. (Pic credit: WPL)
8. Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 Cr, UP Warriorz)
Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield was sold to UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.20 crore at Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. She was previously with the Gujarat Giants in an earlier WPL season. (Pic credit: ICC)
9. Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 Cr, Delhi Capitals)
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 1.10 crore at the WPL 2026 mega auction in Delhi. Laura was one of the marquee overseas players and is seen as a major addition to the Delhi Capitals squad. (Pic credit: ICC)
10. Asha Sobhana (Rs 1.10 Cr, UP Warriorz)
India spinner Asha Sobhana had a very successful outing at the WPL 2026 mega auction after she was bought by UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.10 crore. Asha was previously with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who had released her before the mega auction. (Pic credit: RCB)
Trending Photos