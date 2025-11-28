Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989914https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-most-expensive-players-at-wpl-2026-auction-deepti-sharma-amelia-kerr-meg-lanning-and-2989914
NewsPhotosTop 10 Most Expensive Players At WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Meg Lanning And...
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Expensive Players At WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Meg Lanning And...

The WPL 2026 mega auction, held on November 27 in New Delhi, saw intense bidding wars with 67 players securing contracts out of 277 on offer. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the undisputed queen of the day, topping the charts as the most expensive buy, fetching a staggering Rs 3.20 crore via Right to Match (RTM) from UP Warriorz, tying the record for the second-highest in WPL history.

Here's list of top 10 most expensive players at WPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Nov 28, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.2 Cr, UP Warriorz)

1/10
1. Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.2 Cr, UP Warriorz)

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, the star of India's World Cup-winning side, was the most expensive player at the WPL 2026 auction when her previous franchise UP Warriorz bid Rs 3.2 crore and used a right-to-match (RTM) option to fend off rivals and buy her back ahead of the upcoming season. (Pic credit: UP Warriorz)

 

Follow Us

2. Amelia Kerr (Rs 3 Cr, Mumbai Indians)

2/10
2. Amelia Kerr (Rs 3 Cr, Mumbai Indians)

New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr was the second most expensive player at the auction, going to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. Kerr has been a key member of Mumbai's WPL title winnings squad in previous seasons so they bought her back at the auction. (Pic credit: WPL)  

Follow Us

3. Shikha Pandey (Rs 2.4 Cr, UP Warriorz)

3/10
3. Shikha Pandey (Rs 2.4 Cr, UP Warriorz)

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, who hasn't played for India since 2023, was a surprise as the third most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with UP Warriorz (UPW) bidding Rs 2.4 crore for her in order to bolster their pace attack. (Pic credit: WPL)  

Follow Us

4. Sophie Devine (Rs 2 Cr, Gujarat Giants)

4/10
4. Sophie Devine (Rs 2 Cr, Gujarat Giants)

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine was the fourth most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with Gujarat Giants spending Rs 2.4 crore to secure her services. Devine's power-hitting and seam bowling will address GG's woes at the upcoming WPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

5. Meg Lanning (Rs 1.9 Cr, UP Warriorz)

5/10
5. Meg Lanning (Rs 1.9 Cr, UP Warriorz)

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, the batting maestro and known for her title-winning pedigree, was the fifth most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction, with UP Warriorz spending Rs 1.9 crore to secure her services. (Pic credit: WPL)  

Follow Us

6. Shree Charani (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

6/10
6. Shree Charani (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals fought an intense bidding war with the UP Warriorz at the WPL 2026 auction to buy back Shree Charani. Shree, the promising India spinner was secured for Rs 1.30 crore by DC at the WPL auction. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Follow Us

7. Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

7/10
7. Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 1.30 Cr in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction. Delhi Capitals secured Henry after a bidding war and she will add firepower to their squad with her explosive hitting and dependable bowling. (Pic credit: WPL)

 

Follow Us

8. Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 Cr, UP Warriorz)

8/10
8. Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 Cr, UP Warriorz)

Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield was sold to UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.20 crore at Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction. She was previously with the Gujarat Giants in an earlier WPL season. (Pic credit: ICC)  

Follow Us

9. Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

9/10
9. Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 Cr, Delhi Capitals)

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 1.10 crore at the WPL 2026 mega auction in Delhi. Laura was one of the marquee overseas players and is seen as a major addition to the Delhi Capitals squad. (Pic credit: ICC)

Follow Us

10. Asha Sobhana (Rs 1.10 Cr, UP Warriorz)

10/10
10. Asha Sobhana (Rs 1.10 Cr, UP Warriorz)

India spinner Asha Sobhana had a very successful outing at the WPL 2026 mega auction after she was bought by UP Warriorz (UPW) for Rs 1.10 crore. Asha was previously with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who had released her before the mega auction. (Pic credit: RCB)   

Follow Us
WPL 2026 Mega AuctionWPL Mega AuctionWPL 2026 auctionWPL 2026 Auction Expensive playersWPL 2026 Auction most expensive playersWPL 2026 Auction expensive players listDeepti SharmaDeepti Sharma UP WarriorzDeepti Sharma WPL 2026 AuctionDeepti Sharma WPL 2026 Auction priceDeepti Sharma WPL recordsAmelia KerrAmelia Kerr Mumbai IndiansAmelia Kerr WPL 2026 recordsAmelia Kerr WPL recordsMeg LanningMeg Lanning WPL 2026 AuctionMeg Lanning UP WarriorzMeg Lanning WPL recordsShikha PandeyShikha Pandey WPL recordsShikha Pandey UP WarriorzShikha Pandey WPL 2026 auctionSophie DevineSophie Devine Gujarat GiantsSophie Devine WPL 2026 auctionShree CharaniShree Charani WPL 2026 auctionShree Charani Delhi CapitalsChinelle HenryChinelle Henry WPL 2026 auctionPhoebe LitchfieldPhoebe Litchfield UP WarriorzLaura Wolvaardt Delhi CapitalsLaura WolvaardtLaura Wolvaardt WPL 2026 AuctionAsha SobhanaAsha Sobhana WPL 2026 Auction
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
10 Fastest Trains In The World
World’s Fastest Train: Faster Than Formula 1 Cars, Runs At Speed Of 450 kmph; Check Architecture And Design
camera icon11
title
Lauren Bell
Meet Lauren Bell: England Star Picked By RCB In WPL 2026, Becomes Internet Crush With Her Cuteness & Sizzling Looks - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
strongest currencies 2025
World’s 10 Most Powerful Currencies Of 2025: Which Money Reigns Supreme? It’s Not The US Dollar
camera icon10
title
WPL 2026
WPL 2026: A Look At Updated Squads Of MI W, RCB W, DC W, UP W, GG W After Mega Auction
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, November 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Confidence Fuels Your Day