Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985546https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-most-expensive-releases-from-kkr-csk-lsg-dc-rcb-ahead-of-ipl-2026-mini-auction-andre-russell-to-liam-livingston-in-pics-2985546
NewsPhotosTop 10 Most Expensive Releases From KKR, CSK, LSG, DC, RCB, Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Andre Russell To Liam Livingston - In Pics
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Expensive Releases From KKR, CSK, LSG, DC, RCB, Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Andre Russell To Liam Livingston - In Pics

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, franchises made several bold and unexpected decisions by releasing some of their most expensive players. Here are the top 10 most expensive releases from the franchises.

Updated:Nov 16, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Cr

1/10
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Cr

Venkatesh Iyer became the most expensive release ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after KKR let him go for Rs 23.75 crore. Despite being a key all-rounder, his inconsistent form and injury concerns reportedly influenced the franchise’s high-profile decision.

Follow Us

Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 13 Cr

2/10
Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 13 Cr

CSK releasing Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 13 crore surprised many fans. Known for his slingy yorkers and death-overs impact, Pathirana struggled with fitness issues last season, which likely contributed to CSK freeing up a significant chunk of their purse.

Follow Us

Andre Russell - Rs 12 Cr

3/10
Andre Russell - Rs 12 Cr

KKR’s decision to release Andre Russell for Rs 12 crore marks the end of an era. Once their most destructive match-winner, Russell’s declining form and fitness over recent seasons reduced his impact, prompting the franchise to move in a new direction.

Follow Us

Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 Cr

4/10
Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 Cr

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was released by LSG for Rs 11 crore after a mixed 2025 season. His wicket-taking ability dipped, and the team reportedly wanted to restructure their bowling group, leading to his unexpected exit ahead of the mini auction.

Follow Us

Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 Cr

5/10
Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 Cr

Delhi Capitals let go of Jake Fraser-McGurk, valued at Rs 9 crore, despite his explosive potential. After a quiet 2025 season and limited opportunities, DC opted for a squad reset, making him one of the costliest overseas releases this year.

Follow Us

Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 Cr

6/10
Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 Cr

RCB released English power-hitter Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore. Although known for his big hitting and utility leg spin, frequent injuries and inconsistent runs led the champions to release him as they look to strengthen depth in other areas.

Follow Us

Akash Deep - Rs 8 Cr

7/10
Akash Deep - Rs 8 Cr

LSG released pacer Akash Deep, valued at Rs 8 crore, as part of their bowling overhaul. Despite his strong domestic performances, he wasn’t able to cement his IPL role, prompting the franchise to invest its purse in more experienced fast-bowling options.

Follow Us

David Miller - Rs 7.50 Cr

8/10
David Miller - Rs 7.50 Cr

Veteran finisher David Miller was released by LSG for Rs 7.50 crore. A dip in strike rate and fewer impactful knocks in the 2025 edition seemed to influence the management’s decision to free up funds ahead of the mini auction.

Follow Us

Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.50 Cr

9/10
Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.50 Cr

KKR parted ways with South African speedster Anrich Nortje, valued at Rs 6.50 crore. Nortje struggled with rhythm and match fitness throughout the season, and the franchise opted to rebuild their pace attack with fresher overseas options.

Follow Us

Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 Cr

10/10
Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 Cr

CSK released dependable opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore after his long injury layoff and limited appearances in 2025. With the team looking to revamp its top order, Conway’s release frees up room for a more dynamic opening combination.

Follow Us
IPLVenkatesh IyerMatheesha PathiranaAndre RussellJakeLiam LivingstonIPL 2026 mini auctionIPL 2026 releasesmost expensive IPL releasesVenkatesh Iyer releasePathirana release CSKAndre Russell releasedIPL 2026 newsJake Fraser-McGurk releaseIPL auction purse updatesLiam Livingstone RCB releaseDavid Miller LSG releaseAnrich Nortje KKR releaseDevon Conway CSK releaseIPL 2026 squadsIPL retention newsIPL 2026 Auction UpdatesIPL player releases 2026expensive players released IPLIPL 2026 mini auction listIPL retention and release listtop IPL releases 2026IPL franchise decisions 2026IPL squad overhaul 2026IPL purse calculation 2026IPL team reshuffle newsVenkatesh Iyer KKR releaseMatheesha Pathirana CSK newsAndre Russell KKR exitRavi Bishnoi LSG releaseJake Fraser-McGurk DC exitLiam Livingstone RCB updatesAkash Deep LSG releaseDavid Miller IPL 2026 newsAnrich Nortje IPL updateDevon Conway IPL releaseIPL trading window 2026ipl mega auction
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
meet actor
Meet The Indian Actor Who Fell In Love with A Greek Woman, Married, Divorced, And Are Now Back Together
camera icon8
title
Millimetre in 3 Idiots
Meet Millimetre From 3 Idiots, Who Went Viral After Marrying Turkish National – Here’s What He’s Doing Now & Their Love Story
camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction