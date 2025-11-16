Top 10 Most Expensive Releases From KKR, CSK, LSG, DC, RCB, Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Andre Russell To Liam Livingston - In Pics
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, franchises made several bold and unexpected decisions by releasing some of their most expensive players. Here are the top 10 most expensive releases from the franchises.
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 23.75 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer became the most expensive release ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction after KKR let him go for Rs 23.75 crore. Despite being a key all-rounder, his inconsistent form and injury concerns reportedly influenced the franchise’s high-profile decision.
Matheesha Pathirana - Rs 13 Cr
CSK releasing Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 13 crore surprised many fans. Known for his slingy yorkers and death-overs impact, Pathirana struggled with fitness issues last season, which likely contributed to CSK freeing up a significant chunk of their purse.
Andre Russell - Rs 12 Cr
KKR’s decision to release Andre Russell for Rs 12 crore marks the end of an era. Once their most destructive match-winner, Russell’s declining form and fitness over recent seasons reduced his impact, prompting the franchise to move in a new direction.
Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 11 Cr
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was released by LSG for Rs 11 crore after a mixed 2025 season. His wicket-taking ability dipped, and the team reportedly wanted to restructure their bowling group, leading to his unexpected exit ahead of the mini auction.
Jake Fraser-McGurk - Rs 9 Cr
Delhi Capitals let go of Jake Fraser-McGurk, valued at Rs 9 crore, despite his explosive potential. After a quiet 2025 season and limited opportunities, DC opted for a squad reset, making him one of the costliest overseas releases this year.
Liam Livingstone - Rs 8.75 Cr
RCB released English power-hitter Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore. Although known for his big hitting and utility leg spin, frequent injuries and inconsistent runs led the champions to release him as they look to strengthen depth in other areas.
Akash Deep - Rs 8 Cr
LSG released pacer Akash Deep, valued at Rs 8 crore, as part of their bowling overhaul. Despite his strong domestic performances, he wasn’t able to cement his IPL role, prompting the franchise to invest its purse in more experienced fast-bowling options.
David Miller - Rs 7.50 Cr
Veteran finisher David Miller was released by LSG for Rs 7.50 crore. A dip in strike rate and fewer impactful knocks in the 2025 edition seemed to influence the management’s decision to free up funds ahead of the mini auction.
Anrich Nortje - Rs 6.50 Cr
KKR parted ways with South African speedster Anrich Nortje, valued at Rs 6.50 crore. Nortje struggled with rhythm and match fitness throughout the season, and the franchise opted to rebuild their pace attack with fresher overseas options.
Devon Conway - Rs 6.25 Cr
CSK released dependable opener Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore after his long injury layoff and limited appearances in 2025. With the team looking to revamp its top order, Conway’s release frees up room for a more dynamic opening combination.
