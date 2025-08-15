Top 10 Most Followed Athletes On Instagram In 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
The world of sports has expanded far beyond stadiums, with Instagram becoming a major platform for athletes to connect with fans globally. Here are the top 10 most followed athletes on Instagram.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal (Football) - 662 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate Instagram as the most-followed athlete in the world. His posts showcase a mix of football highlights, fitness routines, family moments, and a luxury lifestyle, making him a global icon beyond the sport.
Lionel Messi: Argentina (Football) - 506 Million
Lionel Messi, the World Cup-winning captain, attracts over 500 million followers with his humble personality, football brilliance, and glimpses into his personal life with family and teammates.
Dwayne Johnson: America (Wrestling) - 392 Million
Known as "The Rock," Dwayne Johnson blends his wrestling legacy with Hollywood stardom. His Instagram is packed with motivational messages, workouts, and behind-the-scenes looks at his entertainment ventures.
Virat Kohli: India (Cricket) - 273 Million
Virat Kohli, cricket’s biggest global star, engages fans with match updates, fitness content, and personal moments, making him the most-followed cricketer on Instagram.
Neymar Jr.: Brazil (Football) - 231 Million
Neymar Jr.’s Instagram reflects his on-field flair and off-field charisma, featuring football action, fashion shoots, and glimpses of his vibrant lifestyle.
Kylian Mbappé: France (Football) - 125 Million
At just 26, Kylian Mbappé has become one of the most-followed young athletes in the world, sharing football achievements, brand collaborations, and philanthropic efforts.
David Beckham: England (Football) - 88.2 Million
David Beckham’s account blends his football legacy with his ventures in fashion, philanthropy, and co-ownership of Inter Miami CF, appealing to fans of all generations.
Ronaldinho: Brazil (Football) - 77.7 Million
Ronaldinho’s Instagram celebrates his joyful football style, nostalgic highlights from his career, and appearances at events worldwide, keeping his legend alive.
Karim Benzema: France (Football) - 75.7 Million
Karim Benzema shares insights into his football career, lifestyle, and travels, connecting with fans who admire his skill and consistency on the field.
Marcelo Vieira: Brazil (Football) - 68.8 Million
Marcelo Vieira uses Instagram to showcase family life, football memories, and his ongoing adventures after a storied career at Real Madrid.
