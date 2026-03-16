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NewsPhotosTop 10 most iconic IPL jerseys RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics
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Top 10 most iconic IPL jerseys RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics

The evolution of IPL jerseys reflects the league's journey from a sporting experiment to a global cultural phenomenon. The most iconic kits are defined by visual identity and historic moments: the regal Black and Gold of KKR (2008) set an early standard for glamour, while CSK’s Canary Yellow became a symbol of consistent dominance. Designs like RCB’s Black-Red Gradient and RR’s Pink City kit moved the needle for sports fashion, blending local heritage with modern aesthetics. Whether it’s the nostalgic Dark Blue of the Deccan Chargers or MI’s Blue and Gold, these jerseys transcend fabric—they represent the legacy of legends and the deep emotional connection fans have with their favorite franchises.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
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1. Kolkata Knight Riders (2008) – Black & Gold

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1. Kolkata Knight Riders (2008) – Black & Gold

The original KKR kit remains a gold standard for many fans. Its bold black base and regal gold accents represented owner Shah Rukh Khan’s "gold is the only color that matters" philosophy. It is forever linked to Brendon McCullum’s explosive 158* in the very first IPL match. 

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2. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2023) – Black & Red Gradient

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2. Royal Challengers Bangalore (2023) – Black & Red Gradient

Often cited as a "piece of art," this design featured a jet-black top that seamlessly merged into red with gold accents on the collar and crest. It is considered one of the most stylish kits, elevated by the star power of Virat Kohli. 

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3. Chennai Super Kings (Classic) – Canary Yellow

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3. Chennai Super Kings (Classic) – Canary Yellow

CSK's bright yellow is perhaps the most recognizable visual in the league. While it has seen subtle changes over 19 years, its consistency represents the franchise's legacy and is inseparable from the image of MS Dhoni. 

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4. Deccan Chargers (2009) – Dark Blue & Silver

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4. Deccan Chargers (2009) – Dark Blue & Silver

The jersey from the tournament’s second season is frequently remembered for its "neat" look, featuring a jumping bull emblem and Puma sponsorship. It became legendary after the team went from bottom of the table to champions in South Africa. 

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5. Mumbai Indians (Classic) – Blue & Gold

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5. Mumbai Indians (Classic) – Blue & Gold

MI's signature combination represents the "spirit of Mumbai". Over the years, the addition of gold geometric patterns and lightning bolts has come to symbolize their dominant legacy of five titles. 

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6. Rajasthan Royals (2019–Present) – Pink Revolution

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6. Rajasthan Royals (2019–Present) – Pink Revolution

In a bold move inspired by Jaipur’s "Pink City" identity, RR switched to vibrant pink. It stood out as a unique choice in a league dominated by red and blue, quickly becoming a fan favorite for its individuality. 

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7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Green Jersey) – Go Green Initiative

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7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Green Jersey) – Go Green Initiative

Since 2011, RCB has worn a special green jersey for one home game to promote environmental sustainability. The 2016 and 2023 versions are particularly iconic among collectors for their distinct look and meaningful message. 

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8. Delhi Daredevils (2008) – Red & Navy Blue

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8. Delhi Daredevils (2008) – Red & Navy Blue

The original Delhi kit is remembered for its simplicity and the "brave" choice of red pads and helmets that worked surprisingly well with the Adidas stripes. It captures the nostalgia of the league's early "Daredevils" era. 

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9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) – Orange & Black

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9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) – Orange & Black

This kit reached legendary status during SRH’s title-winning run led by David Warner. The fiery orange base with black detailing perfectly captured the "Play with Fire" theme of the franchise. 

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10. Kings XI Punjab (2009) – Red & Silver

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10. Kings XI Punjab (2009) – Red & Silver

This variation featured more grey/silver than their typical red, creating a unique aesthetic that many fans still rank among the best in the team’s history. It is often remembered for its clean design and iconic sponsors like Fly Emirates. 

 

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