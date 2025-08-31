Advertisement
Top 10 Most Popular Sports In The World By Fan Base: Football To Cricket - Check In Pics
Top 10 Most Popular Sports In The World By Fan Base: Football To Cricket - Check In Pics

Sports bring people together across cultures, and some games enjoy a truly massive global following. Here’s the top 10 sports with a worldwide fanbase. 

 

Aug 31, 2025
Football (Soccer) - 3.5 Billion Fans

1/10
The undisputed king of sports, football has the largest global following, with passionate fans across Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia.

 

Cricket - 2.5 Billion Fans

2/10
With a massive fan base in countries like India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, cricket ranks second globally in popularity.

 

Hockey - 2 Billion Fans

3/10
Field hockey enjoys strong support in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia, making it one of the most loved sports worldwide.

 

Tennis - 1 Billion Fans

4/10
A truly global sport, tennis has a loyal following thanks to legendary players like Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Serena Williams.

 

Volleyball - 900 Million Fans

5/10
Particularly popular in Brazil, Eastern Europe, and Asia, volleyball attracts millions with both indoor and beach formats.

 

Table Tennis - 850 Million Fans

6/10
Especially dominant in China and other Asian nations, table tennis boasts a huge global participation base.

 

Basketball - 800 Million Fans

7/10
From the NBA in the United States to leagues across Europe and Asia, basketball continues to rise as a global sport.

 

Baseball - 500 Million Fans

8/10
Primarily popular in the USA, Japan, and parts of Latin America, baseball maintains a strong international presence.

 

Rugby - 475 Million Fans

9/10
Rugby commands passionate followings in New Zealand, South Africa, England, and France, with growing global reach.

 

Golf - 450 Million Fans

10/10
A sport of tradition and prestige, golf has a dedicated fan base, boosted by icons like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

All Images:- X, BCCI, FC, Wikipedia

 

