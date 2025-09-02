Advertisement
Top 10 Most Wickets In T20Is: Rashid Khan Leads, Emerging Stars Shake Up Cricket

T20I cricket has seen some exceptional bowlers dominate the shortest format, with Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, and Shakib Al Hasan leading the charts. Rashid Khan tops the list with 165 wickets, showcasing unmatched spin control and economy. New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi highlight consistent pace and spin performances, while emerging talents like Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga and Ireland’s Mark Adair are making waves. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Australia’s Adam Zampa excel in death overs with precise yorkers and economical spells. Even Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan proves that smaller cricket nations can produce T20I wicket-taking heroes. These players redefine bowling excellence in T20 cricket.

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
1. Rashid Khan Dominates T20Is

1. Rashid Khan Dominates T20Is

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan leads with 165 wickets in 98 matches, boasting a stellar average of 13.75 and an economy of just 6.07, making him a premier spin force. (Photo Credit-Instagram)

2. Trent Boult’s Kiwi Consistency

2. Trent Boult’s Kiwi Consistency

TG Southee claims 164 wickets in 126 matches, maintaining a strike rate of 16.78. His long career showcases New Zealand’s T20I bowling depth.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

3. Ish Sodhi’s Silent Spin Impact

3. Ish Sodhi’s Silent Spin Impact

IS Sodhi has taken 150 wickets with an average of 22.52. His subtle variations make him a tricky bowler in death overs.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

4. Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh’s Spin Maestro

4. Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh’s Spin Maestro

With 149 wickets, Shakib Al Hasan combines experience and control. His economy of 6.81 highlights his ability to contain runs and strike consistently.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

5. Mustafizur Rahman’s Deadly Yorkers

5. Mustafizur Rahman’s Deadly Yorkers

Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman has 142 wickets, renowned for swinging Yorkers that dismantle top-order batsmen, with two five-wicket hauls in T20Is.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

6. Adil Rashid’s English Expertise

6. Adil Rashid’s English Expertise

AU Rashid has picked 135 wickets with a 19.79 strike rate, showing how England leverages leg-spin in T20I strategy.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

7. Hasaranga’s Meteoric Rise

7. Hasaranga’s Meteoric Rise

Sri Lanka’s PW Hasaranga has claimed 131 wickets in just 79 matches, combining leg-spin and googlies for a lethal T20 combo.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

8. Adam Zampa’s Aussie Spin Prowess

8. Adam Zampa’s Aussie Spin Prowess

Australia’s A Zampa took 130 wickets, proving his worth in the middle overs with tight lines and consistent economical bowling.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

9. Mark Adair: Ireland’s Emerging Star

9. Mark Adair: Ireland’s Emerging Star

MR Adair grabbed 128 wickets in 89 matches, offering a mix of pace and seam movement. His stats highlight Ireland’s growing T20I influence.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

10. Ehsan Khan: Hong Kong’s Surprise Package

10. Ehsan Khan: Hong Kong’s Surprise Package

With 127 wickets in 94 matches, Ehsan Khan showcases how emerging cricket nations can produce game-changing T20 bowlers.(Photo Credit-Instagram)

