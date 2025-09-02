Top 10 Most Wickets In T20Is: Rashid Khan Leads, Emerging Stars Shake Up Cricket

photoDetails

T20I cricket has seen some exceptional bowlers dominate the shortest format, with Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, and Shakib Al Hasan leading the charts. Rashid Khan tops the list with 165 wickets, showcasing unmatched spin control and economy. New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi highlight consistent pace and spin performances, while emerging talents like Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga and Ireland’s Mark Adair are making waves. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Australia’s Adam Zampa excel in death overs with precise yorkers and economical spells. Even Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan proves that smaller cricket nations can produce T20I wicket-taking heroes. These players redefine bowling excellence in T20 cricket.