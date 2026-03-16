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NewsPhotosTop 10 oldest players in IPL 2026 - From MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma
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Top 10 oldest players in IPL 2026 - From MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma

The IPL 2026 season once again highlights the enduring value of experience in T20 cricket. Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni leads the list of the oldest IPL players at 44, followed by Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Despite the rise of young stars, veteran cricketers continue to play crucial roles thanks to their tactical awareness, leadership and ability to perform under pressure. Teams increasingly rely on experienced players to guide younger talent during the long IPL season. The presence of these senior cricketers shows that age is not necessarily a barrier to success in the modern Indian Premier League.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
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1. MS Dhoni – Chennai Super Kings (44)

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1. MS Dhoni – Chennai Super Kings (44)

MS Dhoni remains the oldest player in IPL 2026 at 44, continuing his long association with Chennai Super Kings. His leadership, finishing ability and tactical brilliance still influence matches despite limited batting opportunities.

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2. Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians (38)

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2. Rohit Sharma – Mumbai Indians (38)

Rohit Sharma enters IPL 2026 as one of the league’s most experienced batters. The Mumbai Indians icon continues to anchor the batting order while bringing championship-winning leadership and big-match experience.

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3. Sunil Narine – Kolkata Knight Riders (37)

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3. Sunil Narine – Kolkata Knight Riders (37)

Sunil Narine remains one of the most effective T20 all-rounders despite nearing 38. His mystery spin and explosive powerplay batting make him a strategic weapon for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

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4. Ajinkya Rahane – Kolkata Knight Riders (37)

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4. Ajinkya Rahane – Kolkata Knight Riders (37)

Ajinkya Rahane has reinvented himself as a modern T20 batter. His adaptability and calm presence allow Kolkata Knight Riders to stabilise innings during pressure situations in the IPL.

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5. Ishant Sharma – Gujarat Titans (37)

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5. Ishant Sharma – Gujarat Titans (37)

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma continues to contribute in the IPL with his experience and ability to bowl difficult overs in the powerplay. Gujarat Titans rely on his tactical awareness in key match situations.

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6. Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (37)

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6. Virat Kohli – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (37)

Virat Kohli remains one of the biggest names in IPL 2026. Even at 37, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star continues to deliver consistent performances while mentoring younger players in the squad.

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7. Ravindra Jadeja – Rajasthan Royals (36)

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7. Ravindra Jadeja – Rajasthan Royals (36)

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round abilities remain invaluable in IPL cricket. His electric fielding, left-arm spin and late-order hitting continue to provide Rajasthan Royals with balance across departments.

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8. Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings (36)

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8. Marcus Stoinis – Punjab Kings (36)

Marcus Stoinis remains a powerful middle-order batter and seam-bowling option for Punjab Kings. His experience in global T20 leagues helps teams manage pressure during tight IPL matches.

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9. Manish Pandey – Kolkata Knight Riders (36)

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9. Manish Pandey – Kolkata Knight Riders (36)

Manish Pandey brings stability and experience to the Kolkata Knight Riders batting unit. His ability to anchor innings in tricky conditions makes him a valuable squad option during long IPL seasons.

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10. Jayant Yadav – Gujarat Titans (35)

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10. Jayant Yadav – Gujarat Titans (35)

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav continues to provide tactical flexibility for Gujarat Titans. His control in middle overs and ability to contribute with the bat keep him relevant in modern T20 cricket.

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