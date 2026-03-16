Top 10 oldest players in IPL 2026 - From MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma

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The IPL 2026 season once again highlights the enduring value of experience in T20 cricket. Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni leads the list of the oldest IPL players at 44, followed by Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Despite the rise of young stars, veteran cricketers continue to play crucial roles thanks to their tactical awareness, leadership and ability to perform under pressure. Teams increasingly rely on experienced players to guide younger talent during the long IPL season. The presence of these senior cricketers shows that age is not necessarily a barrier to success in the modern Indian Premier League.