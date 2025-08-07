Top 10 Players Traded To Mumbai Indians In IPL History: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Dinesh Karthik And...

1 / 10

Gujarat Titans traded their title-winning captain and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 crore in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Pandya returned to MI, his original franchise, after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in 2022 and this is considered as one of the biggest trades in league's history. It was a strategic move from Mumbai Indians to reclaim past glory but Hardik didn't have great success as MI captain in the last two IPL seasons. (Pic Credit: IANS)