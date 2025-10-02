Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Best ICC Ratings At No.1 Position In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Dawid Malan At 2nd, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
Top 10 Players With Best ICC Ratings At No.1 Position In T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Dawid Malan At 2nd, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List

The ICC T20I batting rankings showcase the world’s finest performers in the shortest format, highlighting a mix of consistency, power, and tactical brilliance. Together, these ten batsmen represent the pinnacle of T20I excellence, blending flair, resilience, and consistency to define modern T20 cricket.

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma (India) – 931

1/10
Abhishek Sharma (India) – 931

Abhishek Sharma has taken T20Is by storm, consistently scoring heavily against top bowling attacks. His aggressive stroke play, combined with smart running between the wickets, has made him India’s most valuable T20 batter, earning him the highest-ever ICC T20I rating of 931 points.

 

Dawid Malan (England) – 919

2/10
Dawid Malan (England) – 919

Dawid Malan’s consistency at the top of the order has been remarkable. Known for his elegant timing and ability to anchor innings, Malan has scored runs in crucial situations, keeping England competitive in T20 cricket. His calm approach under pressure sets him apart.

 

Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 912

3/10
Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 912

Suryakumar Yadav combines innovation with reliability, playing shots all around the ground. His ability to rotate strike and accelerate when needed has made him a nightmare for bowlers, cementing his position as one of India’s T20I stars.

 

Virat Kohli (India) – 909

4/10
Virat Kohli (India) – 909

Virat Kohli’s mastery in T20Is lies in his adaptability and hunger for runs. Even in high-pressure games, he consistently builds innings and accelerates toward the end, making him one of the most dependable and feared T20 batters worldwide.

 

Aaron Finch (Australia) – 904

5/10
Aaron Finch (Australia) – 904

Aaron Finch is Australia’s T20I powerhouse. With a strong start and explosive finishing skills, Finch dominates the power play and middle overs alike. His ability to hit long sixes and maintain a high strike rate has helped Australia post challenging totals.

 

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 900

6/10
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 900

Babar Azam is Pakistan’s T20I backbone. His textbook batting technique, coupled with calmness under pressure, allows him to score consistently against world-class attacks. He seamlessly balances consistency with aggression, making him a key player.

 

David Warner (Australia) – 894

7/10
David Warner (Australia) – 894

David Warner thrives on attacking from ball one. His fearless batting and ability to turn games around in the first six overs make him one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket. Warner’s experience also adds value to Australia’s chase strategies.

 

Kevin Pietersen (England) – 886

8/10
Kevin Pietersen (England) – 886

Kevin Pietersen, a T20 innovator, dominated with power and creativity. His aggressive strokeplay and ability to target bowlers made him a game-changer. Pietersen set the template for modern T20 batting, combining flair with tactical awareness.

 

Travis Head (Australia) – 885

9/10
Travis Head (Australia) – 885

Travis Head blends aggression with smart cricketing sense. His dynamic batting, especially in the middle order, allows him to finish innings or rescue them. Head’s ability to read the game makes him an important T20I asset for Australia.

 

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 882

10/10
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 882

Mohammad Rizwan’s consistency and composure at the crease make him Pakistan’s T20I anchor. He builds partnerships, rotates the strike efficiently, and accelerates when required. Rizwan’s resilience under pressure has made him a modern T20 great.

 

