Top 10 Players With Highest Earnings From CSK, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS, KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli - In Pics
Top 10 Players With Highest Earnings From CSK, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS, KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli - In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as one of the richest and most glamorous cricket leagues in the world, where players from across the globe have earned crores through their stellar performances and massive contracts. As the IPL 2026 auction and the upcoming season draw closer, it’s the perfect time to look back at the financial journey of the tournament’s biggest stars. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest earners in IPL history, based on their cumulative earnings over the league’s remarkable 18 seasons.

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Rohit Sharma (Rs 178.6 crore)

Rohit Sharma (Rs 178.6 crore)

Rohit Sharma is the highest earner in IPL history, with total earnings of Rs 178.6 crore from 2008 to 2025. Having captained the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, his consistency both as an opener and leader has ensured massive retention deals through the years. His value grew steadily after joining MI in 2011, becoming one of the most influential figures in IPL’s success story.

MS Dhoni (Rs 176.84 crore)

MS Dhoni (Rs 176.84 crore)

MS Dhoni’s calm leadership and unmatched record with Chennai Super Kings have made him one of the most respected cricketers in the league. Over 18 seasons, he’s earned Rs 176.84 crore purely through IPL contracts. His longevity and success as a finisher and captain have made him the heart of CSK and one of the league’s highest-paid legends.

Virat Kohli (Rs 173.2 crore)

Virat Kohli (Rs 173.2 crore)

Virat Kohli’s association with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008 is a symbol of loyalty in IPL history. With total earnings of Rs 173.2 crore, he remains among the top three highest-paid players. Despite not winning a title, Kohli’s brand value, consistency, and fan following make him a priceless asset for his franchise.

Suresh Raina (Rs 110.74 crore)

Suresh Raina (Rs 110.74 crore)

Suresh Raina, known as “Mr IPL,” earned Rs 110.74 crore between 2008 and 2021. A vital part of CSK’s dominance. His consistency, fielding brilliance, and key performances made him a pillar of Chennai’s success story.

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 109 crore)

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 109 crore)

Ravindra Jadeja’s journey from a young all-rounder in the Rajasthan Royals to one of CSK’s most valuable players is inspiring. With earnings of around Rs 109 crore, Jadeja has proved his worth with both bat and ball. His long-term retention by Chennai reflects his importance to the franchise’s strategy and success.

Sunil Narine (Rs 107.25 crore)

Sunil Narine (Rs 107.25 crore)

The mystery spinner from the West Indies, Sunil Narine, has been the Kolkata Knight Riders’ biggest overseas success. Earning approximately Rs 107.25 crore, Narine’s impact with the ball and occasional fireworks with the bat have made him one of the longest-serving and best-paid foreign players in IPL history.

AB de Villiers (Rs 102.52 crore)

AB de Villiers (Rs 102.52 crore)

South Africa’s AB de Villiers remains one of the most loved IPL players ever. Earning Rs 102.52 crore during his IPL career, primarily with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, ABD’s 360-degree stroke play and match-winning knocks made him a fan favourite and one of the most consistent overseas performers.

Gautam Gambhir (Rs 94.62 crore)

Gautam Gambhir (Rs 94.62 crore)

Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, with total earnings of Rs 94.62 crore, led Kolkata to two IPL titles. His aggressive captaincy, sharp cricketing mind, and ability to perform under pressure made him one of the most valuable Indian players of his era and one of the top IPL earners of all time.

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 91.8 crore)

Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 91.8 crore)

Shikhar Dhawan’s elegant batting and steady performances have earned him Rs 91.8 crore in IPL salaries. Over multiple franchises, including SRH, DC, and PBKS, Dhawan’s consistency at the top has made him a dependable run-getter and one of the longest-serving Indian openers in IPL history.

Dinesh Karthik (Rs 86.92 crore)

Dinesh Karthik (Rs 86.92 crore)

Dinesh Karthik’s longevity and adaptability have kept him relevant across IPL eras. With cumulative earnings of Rs 86.92 crore, DK has represented several teams and delivered crucial middle-order innings. His finishing skills and leadership stints underline why he remains a valued IPL veteran even after 15+ seasons.

