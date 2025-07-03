Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926226https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-players-with-most-centuries-at-age-25-or-below-sachin-tendulkar-tops-shubman-gill-equals-babar-azam-alastair-cook-2926226
NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
photoDetails

Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook

Scoring centuries at the international level is no easy feat, doing so consistently before the age of 26 is rarer still. Here are top centurions in International cricket at age 25 or below.

 

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 40 centuries

1/10
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 40 centuries

A cricketing prodigy, Tendulkar debuted at 16 and astonishingly amassed 21 ODI centuries by age 25, part of his monumental total of 49 career ODI centuries. By 25, he was already a global icon, known for his flawless technique and ability to dominate the best bowlers in the world.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli (India) – 26 centuries

2/10
Virat Kohli (India) – 26 centuries

Bursting onto the scene at 19, Kohli matched Tendulkar’s fierce hunger for runs, compiling 20 ODI hundreds before 25 and reaching a total of 26 centuries across all formats by that age. 

 

Follow Us

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 21 centuries

3/10
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 21 centuries

Williamson emerged as a technically solid middle-order rock for New Zealand. Before turning 26, he had notched up 21 international centuries, balancing maturity and elegance with consistency across formats.

 

Follow Us

Joe Root (England) – 19 centuries

4/10
Joe Root (England) – 19 centuries

England’s prolific No. 4, Root consistently delivered, registering 19 centuries before his 26th birthday. His calm temperament and prolific run-scoring made him one of England’s most dependable batsmen in Test and ODI cricket.

 

Follow Us

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 18 centuries

5/10
Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 18 centuries

Gayle’s explosive stroke play translated to 18 centuries by age 25, underscoring his reputation as one of cricket’s most destructive batsmen. His power-hitting prowess devastated bowling attacks long before T20 leagues existed.

 

Follow Us

Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 17 centuries

6/10
Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 17 centuries

As a youthful captain, Smith combined leadership with performance, amassing 17 centuries before 25. His strong technique and consistency under pressure established him as a pillar of South Africa’s batting lineup early in his career.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (India) – 16 centuries

7/10
Shubman Gill (India) – 16 centuries

At just 25, Gill has already scored 16 international centuries, showing immense poise and elegance. As the latest Indian batting sensation, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with legends, heralding a bright future.

 

Follow Us

Alastair Cook (England) – 16 centuries

8/10
Alastair Cook (England) – 16 centuries

Cook’s dependability and technique laid the foundation for an illustrious career. By 25, he had recorded 16 centuries, positioning himself as England’s Test batting mainstay.

 

Follow Us

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 16 centuries

9/10
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 16 centuries

Pakistan’s elegant maestro, Babar Azam, reached 16 centuries by 25. His stylish play and consistency across formats earned him early recognition as a future legend of Pakistani cricket.

 

Follow Us

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 16 centuries

10/10
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 16 centuries

De Kock balanced aggression and composure behind the stumps, compiling 16 centuries before turning 26. His versatility as a wicketkeeper-batsman has made him invaluable in all formats.

 

Follow Us
IND vs ENG 2nd TestInd vs EngShubman GillVirat KohliSachin tendulkarEdgbaston Testshubman gill double centurymost international centuries before age 26Sachin Tendulkar centuries under 25young players with most hundredsVirat Kohli early career recordsShubman Gill centuriesBabar Azam century recordcricket records by ageyoungest players to score centuriestop 10 young cricketers with most tonscricket milestones before 26international cricket century recordscenturies by age stats
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
camera icon8
title
amazing swimming birds
Birds Or Fishes? Meet 8 Amazing Swimmers That Flap Through Water Like Pros
camera icon6
title
Mughals
Forget Mughals, Meet India's First Emperor Who Defeated Alexander's General, Chanakya Was His Advisor, Ruled For...Abdicated Throne To Adopt THIS Religion
NEWS ON ONE CLICK