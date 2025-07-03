Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
Scoring centuries at the international level is no easy feat, doing so consistently before the age of 26 is rarer still. Here are top centurions in International cricket at age 25 or below.
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 40 centuries
A cricketing prodigy, Tendulkar debuted at 16 and astonishingly amassed 21 ODI centuries by age 25, part of his monumental total of 49 career ODI centuries. By 25, he was already a global icon, known for his flawless technique and ability to dominate the best bowlers in the world.
Virat Kohli (India) – 26 centuries
Bursting onto the scene at 19, Kohli matched Tendulkar’s fierce hunger for runs, compiling 20 ODI hundreds before 25 and reaching a total of 26 centuries across all formats by that age.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 21 centuries
Williamson emerged as a technically solid middle-order rock for New Zealand. Before turning 26, he had notched up 21 international centuries, balancing maturity and elegance with consistency across formats.
Joe Root (England) – 19 centuries
England’s prolific No. 4, Root consistently delivered, registering 19 centuries before his 26th birthday. His calm temperament and prolific run-scoring made him one of England’s most dependable batsmen in Test and ODI cricket.
Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 18 centuries
Gayle’s explosive stroke play translated to 18 centuries by age 25, underscoring his reputation as one of cricket’s most destructive batsmen. His power-hitting prowess devastated bowling attacks long before T20 leagues existed.
Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 17 centuries
As a youthful captain, Smith combined leadership with performance, amassing 17 centuries before 25. His strong technique and consistency under pressure established him as a pillar of South Africa’s batting lineup early in his career.
Shubman Gill (India) – 16 centuries
At just 25, Gill has already scored 16 international centuries, showing immense poise and elegance. As the latest Indian batting sensation, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with legends, heralding a bright future.
Alastair Cook (England) – 16 centuries
Cook’s dependability and technique laid the foundation for an illustrious career. By 25, he had recorded 16 centuries, positioning himself as England’s Test batting mainstay.
Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 16 centuries
Pakistan’s elegant maestro, Babar Azam, reached 16 centuries by 25. His stylish play and consistency across formats earned him early recognition as a future legend of Pakistani cricket.
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 16 centuries
De Kock balanced aggression and composure behind the stumps, compiling 16 centuries before turning 26. His versatility as a wicketkeeper-batsman has made him invaluable in all formats.
