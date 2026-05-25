Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3050417https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-players-with-most-ducks-in-ipl-history-rohit-sharma-at-1st-spot-dinesh-karthik-at-4th-ambati-rayudu-at-check-full-list-3050417
NewsPhotosTop 10 players with most ducks in IPL history: Rohit Sharma at 1st spot, Dinesh Karthik at 4th, Ambati Rayudu at...; check full list
photoDetails

Top 10 players with most ducks in IPL history: Rohit Sharma at 1st spot, Dinesh Karthik at 4th, Ambati Rayudu at...; check full list

Rohit Sharma, the star Mumbai Indians opener, created an embarrassing record after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck during a high-octane IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 24. With his dismissal against Jofra Archer, Rohit equalled Glenn Maxwell’s record for the most ducks in IPL history.  

Here is the list of the top 10 players with the most ducks in IPL history:

Updated:May 25, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Rohit Sharma - 19 Ducks

1/10
1. Rohit Sharma - 19 Ducks

Rohit Sharma found himself on the wrong side of history at the end of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign. Dismissed for a four-ball duck by an exquisite Jofra Archer outswinger at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24, Rohit moved to 19 ducks, officially tying Glenn Maxwell at the top of the list. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

2. Glenn Maxwell - 19 Ducks

2/10
2. Glenn Maxwell - 19 Ducks

Glenn Maxwell, the explosive Australian all-rounder shares the top spot with Rohit Sharma, but he got there in almost half the innings (141 compared to Rohit’s 281). Maxwell plays a high-variance brand of cricket. When his adventurous switch-hits and first-ball charges connect, he wins matches single-handedly; when they don't, it often results in a quick walk back for zero. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

3. Sunil Narine - 18 Ducks

3/10
3. Sunil Narine - 18 Ducks

Sunil Narine's presence in the unwanted list makes perfect sense given how Kolkata Knight Riders utilized him as a batter over the years. Weaponized as a pinch-hitting opener, Narine is instructed to swing at absolutely everything in the powerplay to give KKR a flyer. Because his role is strictly high-reward/low-consequence, his 18 ducks are widely viewed by coaches as an acceptable tactical trade-off. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

4. Dinesh Karthik - 18 Ducks

4/10
4. Dinesh Karthik - 18 Ducks

One of the grand veterans of the IPL, Dinesh Karthik held a share of the record for a long time. Batting primarily as a finisher for most parts of his IPL career, Karthik’s role required him to swing for the fences from ball one. Coming into bat during the death overs leaves zero margin for error, naturally inflating his duck tally over a 234-innings IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

5. Rashid Khan - 16 Ducks

5/10
5. Rashid Khan - 16 Ducks

Like Sunil Narine, star spinner Rashid Khan is also an incredibly handy batter who doesn't believe in defensive blocks. Tasked with clearing the boundaries instantly at numbers 7 or 8, Rashid frequently gets out trying to smash full-pitched deliveries over deep midwicket, accumulating 16 ducks along the way. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

6. Piyush Chawla - 16 Ducks

6/10
6. Piyush Chawla - 16 Ducks

While he is widely known for his leg-spin bowling prowess, Piyush Chawla was also a handy batter. Chawla, who has frequently batted in the lower order, picked up 16 scores of zero across his 92 batting innings in IPL history. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

7. Mandeep Singh - 15 Ducks

7/10
7. Mandeep Singh - 15 Ducks

Mandeep Singh, who has played for multiple teams - Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders - during his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, has recorded 15 ducks in tournament's history. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

8. Ajinkya Rahane - 15 Ducks

8/10
8. Ajinkya Rahane - 15 Ducks

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who has batted in top order for multiple teams -- CSK, DC, KKR, MI, RPS, RR - has registered 17 ducks in his IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

9. Manish Pandey - 14 Ducks

9/10
9. Manish Pandey - 14 Ducks

Manish Pandey, who was the first Indian batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has recorded 14 ducks in the tournament so far. Pandey has played for DC, KKR, LSG, MI, PWI, RCB SRH, so far in the tournament. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Follow Us

10. Ambati Rayudu - 14 Ducks

10/10
10. Ambati Rayudu - 14 Ducks

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians icon Ambati Rayudu also feature in the unwanted list of ducks in IPL history. Rayudu, who retired with six IPL trophies to his name and was famous for his clutch middle-order anchoring, registered 14 ducks across 187 innings. His 14 zeroes are simply a natural statistical side-effect of a heavily decorated 13-year career playing in the highest-pressure tournament situations. (Pic credit: IANS)   

Follow Us
Most ducks Indian Premier LeagueMost ducks IPL history full list of battersRohit SharmaDinesh KarthikRohit Sharma Dinesh Karthik Ambati Rayudu Glenn Maxwell Sunil Narine Piyush Chawla Rashid Khan Mandeep Singh Manish Pandey Ajinkya Rahane
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Most ducks Indian Premier League
Top 10 players with most ducks in IPL history: Rohit Sharma at 1st spot, Dinesh Karthik at 4th, Ambati Rayudu at...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Paris City Hall
'La Ville Lumière': This European capital is known as the ‘City of Lights’; know why
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli David Warner Suresh Raina Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul Rohit Sharma AB De Villiers
Top 7 batters with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli leads, Rohit Sharma and David Warner at...; check full list
camera icon6
title
World's most colourful city
From yellow trams to rainbow streets: This is world’s most colourful city
camera icon7
title
highest wicket takers in IPL history
Top 7 wicket-takers in IPL history: Yuzvendra Chahal leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at...; check full list