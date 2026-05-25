Top 10 players with most ducks in IPL history: Rohit Sharma at 1st spot, Dinesh Karthik at 4th, Ambati Rayudu at...; check full list

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Rohit Sharma, the star Mumbai Indians opener, created an embarrassing record after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck during a high-octane IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 24. With his dismissal against Jofra Archer, Rohit equalled Glenn Maxwell’s record for the most ducks in IPL history.

Here is the list of the top 10 players with the most ducks in IPL history: