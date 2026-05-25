Top 10 players with most ducks in IPL history: Rohit Sharma at 1st spot, Dinesh Karthik at 4th, Ambati Rayudu at...; check full list
Rohit Sharma, the star Mumbai Indians opener, created an embarrassing record after he was dismissed for a four-ball duck during a high-octane IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 24. With his dismissal against Jofra Archer, Rohit equalled Glenn Maxwell’s record for the most ducks in IPL history.
Here is the list of the top 10 players with the most ducks in IPL history:
1. Rohit Sharma - 19 Ducks
Rohit Sharma found himself on the wrong side of history at the end of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign. Dismissed for a four-ball duck by an exquisite Jofra Archer outswinger at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24, Rohit moved to 19 ducks, officially tying Glenn Maxwell at the top of the list. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Glenn Maxwell - 19 Ducks
Glenn Maxwell, the explosive Australian all-rounder shares the top spot with Rohit Sharma, but he got there in almost half the innings (141 compared to Rohit’s 281). Maxwell plays a high-variance brand of cricket. When his adventurous switch-hits and first-ball charges connect, he wins matches single-handedly; when they don't, it often results in a quick walk back for zero. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Sunil Narine - 18 Ducks
Sunil Narine's presence in the unwanted list makes perfect sense given how Kolkata Knight Riders utilized him as a batter over the years. Weaponized as a pinch-hitting opener, Narine is instructed to swing at absolutely everything in the powerplay to give KKR a flyer. Because his role is strictly high-reward/low-consequence, his 18 ducks are widely viewed by coaches as an acceptable tactical trade-off. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Dinesh Karthik - 18 Ducks
One of the grand veterans of the IPL, Dinesh Karthik held a share of the record for a long time. Batting primarily as a finisher for most parts of his IPL career, Karthik’s role required him to swing for the fences from ball one. Coming into bat during the death overs leaves zero margin for error, naturally inflating his duck tally over a 234-innings IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Rashid Khan - 16 Ducks
Like Sunil Narine, star spinner Rashid Khan is also an incredibly handy batter who doesn't believe in defensive blocks. Tasked with clearing the boundaries instantly at numbers 7 or 8, Rashid frequently gets out trying to smash full-pitched deliveries over deep midwicket, accumulating 16 ducks along the way. (Pic credit: IANS)
6. Piyush Chawla - 16 Ducks
While he is widely known for his leg-spin bowling prowess, Piyush Chawla was also a handy batter. Chawla, who has frequently batted in the lower order, picked up 16 scores of zero across his 92 batting innings in IPL history. (Pic credit: IANS)
7. Mandeep Singh - 15 Ducks
Mandeep Singh, who has played for multiple teams - Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders - during his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, has recorded 15 ducks in tournament's history. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Ajinkya Rahane - 15 Ducks
Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who has batted in top order for multiple teams -- CSK, DC, KKR, MI, RPS, RR - has registered 17 ducks in his IPL career. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Manish Pandey - 14 Ducks
Manish Pandey, who was the first Indian batter to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has recorded 14 ducks in the tournament so far. Pandey has played for DC, KKR, LSG, MI, PWI, RCB SRH, so far in the tournament. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Ambati Rayudu - 14 Ducks
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians icon Ambati Rayudu also feature in the unwanted list of ducks in IPL history. Rayudu, who retired with six IPL trophies to his name and was famous for his clutch middle-order anchoring, registered 14 ducks across 187 innings. His 14 zeroes are simply a natural statistical side-effect of a heavily decorated 13-year career playing in the highest-pressure tournament situations. (Pic credit: IANS)
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