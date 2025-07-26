Advertisement
Top 10 Players With Most Hundreds In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Equals Kumar Sangakkara; Ricky Ponting At…

Continuing his brilliant form, Joe Root played a fantastic knock and scored his 38th century during the ongoing fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester. Root equalled Sri Lankan wicket keeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara’s record and he is now joint fourth in the list of most Test centuries.

Here's list of batters with most Test hundreds in Test cricket:

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 51 Centuries

Sachin Tendulkar, who is arguably the greatest batter ever, holds the record for scoring most centuries (51) in Test cricket. He is also the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs.    

2. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 45 Centuries

Jacques Kallis, one of cricket’s greatest all-rounders, scored second most centuries (45) in Test cricket. Kallis scored 13,289 runs and took 292 wickets, which is a rare feat for an all-rounder.    

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 41 Centuries

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is third in the list with 41 Test centuries. With 13,378 runs, Ponting is Australia’s second-highest Test run-scorer after Allan Border.    

4. Joe Root (England) - 38* Centuries

Former England captain Joe Root has now hit 38 centuries in Test cricket so far. He has also become the second highest run-getter in Test cricket and is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's tally now.  

5. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 38 Centuries

Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s finest batters, scored 38 centuries with an impressive batting average of 57.40. Known for his elegant cover drives and wristy flicks, Sangakkara scored 12,400 runs in Test cricket.    

6. Steve Smith (Australia) - 36 Centuries

Steve Smith has scored 36 centuries in Test cricket so far. Given his batting quality, Smith is likely to climb higher on the list of Test centuries.  

7. Rahul Dravid (India) - 36 Centuries

Rahul Dravid, known as "The Wall" for his resolute defense, scored 36 centuries in Test cricket. His ability to play long, match-saving innings was crucial for India in Test cricket.  

8. Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 34 Centuries

Pakistan batter Younis Khan hit 34 centuries in Test centuries. He was one of the biggest match-winners for Pakistan in Test cricket during his playing days.  

9. Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 34 Centuries

Sunil Gavaskar, who was the first batter to cross 10,000 Test runs, scored 34 centuries. His technical prowess was unmatched and he faced fearsome pace attacks in the pre-helmet era.    

10. Brian Lara (West Indies) - 34 Centuries

West Indies batting great Brian Lara scored 34 centuries in Test cricket. Notably, Lara also holds the record for the highest individual Test score (400* against England in 2004).    

