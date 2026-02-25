Top 10 players with most runs in a T20 World Cup edition: Virat Kohli at 1st, Babar Azam at 3rd, Sahibzada Farhan at...; check full list
The T20 World Cup has always been a showcase for explosive batting, where players chase big totals under pressure in the shortest format. Accumulating the most runs in a single edition requires consistency, adaptability, and often carrying the team's batting lineup through multiple high-stakes matches.
Notably, India's Virat Kohli holds the all-time record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. Apart from Virat, the historic list includes many more big names of world cricket.
Here's a list of top 10 players with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition:
1. Virat Kohli (India) - 319 runs (2014)
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs ever scored in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. During the 2014 edition of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, Kohli was in a league of his own, scoring 319 runs and playing a key role in India's win. (Pic credit: ICC)
2. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 317 runs (2009)
With his innovative "Dilscoop" and aggressive top-order batting, Tillakaratne Dilshan played many match-winning knocks for Sri Lanka. Dilshan scored 317 runs in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup. He is just two runs short of a historic milestone. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 303 runs (2021)
Babar Azam's elegant strokeplay helped Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2021. Babar scored 303 runs in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
4. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 302 runs (2010)
Legendary Mahela Jayawardene scored consistently and played many match-winning knocks for Sri Lanka during the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. Jayawardene scored 303 runs in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
5. Virat Kohli (India) - 296 runs (2022)
Virat Kohli scored consistently during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup and also played that clutch knock against Pakistan. With his iconic knocks, Kohli scored 296 runs during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia. (Pic credit: ICC)
6. Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) - 295 runs (2016)
Left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal played many vital knocks for Bangladesh during the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup in India. Tamim scored 295 runs during the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
7. David Warner (Australia) - 289 runs (2021)
David Warner played many explosive knocks for Australia during their victorious 2021 campaign. Warner scored 289 runs during the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
8. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 283 runs (2026)
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been in red-hot form at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and has played many match-winning knocks for his team. Farhan has scored 283 runs at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. (Pic credit: ICC)
9. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 281 runs (2021)
Mohammad Rizwan was a key batter for Pakistan during the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. Rizwan scored 281 runs for Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
10. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 281 runs (2024)
Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in fine form for Afghanistan at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Gurbaz scored 281 runs for Afghanistan during the 2024 T20 World Cup. (Pic credit: ICC)
