Top 10 players with most runs in a T20 World Cup edition: Virat Kohli at 1st, Babar Azam at 3rd, Sahibzada Farhan at...; check full list

The T20 World Cup has always been a showcase for explosive batting, where players chase big totals under pressure in the shortest format. Accumulating the most runs in a single edition requires consistency, adaptability, and often carrying the team's batting lineup through multiple high-stakes matches.

Notably, India's Virat Kohli holds the all-time record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition. Apart from Virat, the historic list includes many more big names of world cricket.

Here's a list of top 10 players with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition: