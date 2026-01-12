Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At...
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At...

Here are the top 10 players with the most runs in international cricket history (across all formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined):

 

Updated:Jan 12, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 34,357 Runs

Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the "Master Blaster" remains the undisputed king. Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs (34,357 runs) in international cricket. His longevity - spanning 24 years - and his milestone of 100 international centuries make him the ultimate benchmark for batting excellence.  

2. Virat Kohli (India) – 28,068 Runs

Virat Kohli officially moved into the second spot, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand, scoring 93 to reach this milestone.  

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 28,016 Runs

4. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 27,483 Runs

5. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 25,957 Runs

6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 25,534 Runs

7. Rahul Dravid (India) – 24,208 Runs

8. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 22,358 Runs

9. Joe Root (England) – 22,166 Runs

10. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 21,032 Runs

