NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At...
photoDetails
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At...
Here are the top 10 players with the most runs in international cricket history (across all formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is combined):
1. Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 34,357 Runs
1/10
Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the "Master Blaster" remains the undisputed king. Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs (34,357 runs) in international cricket. His longevity - spanning 24 years - and his milestone of 100 international centuries make him the ultimate benchmark for batting excellence.
2. Virat Kohli (India) – 28,068 Runs
2/10
Virat Kohli officially moved into the second spot, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara during the 1st ODI vs New Zealand, scoring 93 to reach this milestone.
3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 28,016 Runs
3/10
4. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 27,483 Runs
4/10
5. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 25,957 Runs
5/10
6. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 25,534 Runs
6/10
7. Rahul Dravid (India) – 24,208 Runs
7/10
8. Brian Lara (West Indies) – 22,358 Runs
8/10
9. Joe Root (England) – 22,166 Runs
9/10
10. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 21,032 Runs
10/10
Advertisement
Trending Photos
11
11
10