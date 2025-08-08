Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943383https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-players-with-most-runs-in-mens-t20-asia-cup-virat-kohli-leads-the-chart-mohammad-rizwan-trails-behind-rohit-sharma-at-2943383
NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…
photoDetails

Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…

As the T20 World Cup 2025 approaches this September, here are the top 10 run scorers of the T20 Asia Cup edition. 

Updated:Aug 08, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli: 429 Runs (10 Matches)

1/11
Virat Kohli: 429 Runs (10 Matches)

Virat Kohli tops the chart with 429 runs in 10 matches in the T20 Asia Cup. His tally includes a memorable maiden T20I century, which came against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition, showcasing his class and consistency.

 

Follow Us

Mohammad Rizwan: 281 Runs (6 Matches)

2/11
Mohammad Rizwan: 281 Runs (6 Matches)

Pakistan's dependable wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan ranks second, scoring 281 runs in just 6 matches. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed has made him a standout performer.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma: 271 Runs (9 Matches)

3/11
Rohit Sharma: 271 Runs (9 Matches)

India’s former captain Rohit Sharma stands third with 271 runs across 9 matches. Known for his explosive starts and leadership, Rohit has played several impactful innings in Asia Cup history.

 

Follow Us

Babar Hayat: 235 Runs (5 Matches)

4/11
Babar Hayat: 235 Runs (5 Matches)

Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat made history by becoming the first player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup. With 235 runs in just 5 matches, he proved his mettle against top-tier teams despite representing an associate nation.

 

Follow Us

Ibrahim Zadran: 196 Runs (5 Matches)

5/11
Ibrahim Zadran: 196 Runs (5 Matches)

Afghanistan’s rising star Ibrahim Zadran has made a strong impression with 196 runs in just 5 matches, emerging as his team’s highest scorer in T20 Asia Cup history.

 

Follow Us

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 191 Runs (6 Matches)

6/11
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 191 Runs (6 Matches)

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa was instrumental in their 2022 Asia Cup triumph, amassing 191 runs in 6 matches. His aggressive middle-order batting provided much-needed momentum throughout the tournament.

 

Follow Us

Sabbir Rahman: 181 Runs (6 Matches)

7/11
Sabbir Rahman: 181 Runs (6 Matches)

Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman has been a consistent contributor in the T20 Asia Cup, scoring 181 runs in 6 games. His performances have often helped stabilize Bangladesh’s innings under pressure.

 

Follow Us

Najibullah Zadran: 176 Runs (8 Matches)

8/11
Najibullah Zadran: 176 Runs (8 Matches)

Another key Afghan batter, Najibullah Zadran, has scored 176 runs in 8 matches. His powerful strokeplay in the lower middle order has been vital in several close contests.

 

Follow Us

Muhammad Usman: 176 Runs (7 Matches)

9/11
Muhammad Usman: 176 Runs (7 Matches)

Representing the UAE, Muhammad Usman has been a standout for his team, scoring 176 runs in 7 matches. His performances were crucial in putting UAE on the map in Asia Cup T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

Pathum Nissanka: 173 Runs (6 Matches)

10/11
Pathum Nissanka: 173 Runs (6 Matches)

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka rounds out the top 10 with 173 runs in 6 matches. A technically sound batter, he played a key role in building strong foundations at the top of the order.

 

Follow Us

11/11

All Images:- X, Asia Cup, ESPNcricinfo

Follow Us
Virat KohliRohit SharmaMohammad RizwanPathum NissankaT20 Asia CupMen's T20 Asia CupAsia Cup 2022Virat Kohli T20 Asia Cup statsMohammad Rizwan Asia Cup recordRohit Sharma Asia Cup runsBabar Hayat Asia Cup centuryIbrahim Zadran Asia CupBhanuka Rajapaksa Asia CupSabbir Rahman Asia Cup performanceNajibullah Zadran T20 Asia CupMuhammad Usman UAE cricketPathum Nissanka Asia Cuptop run scorers T20 Asia Cuphighest runs Asia Cup T20Asia Cup batting records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Buying An Automatic Car? Discover 4 Pros And 3 Cons Before It's Too Late
camera icon11
title
Fixed Deposit
What Is Sweep-In Fixed Deposit? How Does It Help In Creating An Emergency Fund? GenZ And Millennials Should Know
camera icon10
title
Kane Williamson net worth 2025
Kane Williamson Net Worth 2025: NZC Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More - In Pics
camera icon9
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Forgot To Buy A Gift? Check Out These Amazing Last-Minute Raksha Bandhan Present For Siblings
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Rail Gems: Unveiling 7 Unique Stations, Including One Step From The Arabian Sea
NEWS ON ONE CLICK