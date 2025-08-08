Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…
As the T20 World Cup 2025 approaches this September, here are the top 10 run scorers of the T20 Asia Cup edition.
Virat Kohli: 429 Runs (10 Matches)
Virat Kohli tops the chart with 429 runs in 10 matches in the T20 Asia Cup. His tally includes a memorable maiden T20I century, which came against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition, showcasing his class and consistency.
Mohammad Rizwan: 281 Runs (6 Matches)
Pakistan's dependable wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan ranks second, scoring 281 runs in just 6 matches. His ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when needed has made him a standout performer.
Rohit Sharma: 271 Runs (9 Matches)
India’s former captain Rohit Sharma stands third with 271 runs across 9 matches. Known for his explosive starts and leadership, Rohit has played several impactful innings in Asia Cup history.
Babar Hayat: 235 Runs (5 Matches)
Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat made history by becoming the first player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup. With 235 runs in just 5 matches, he proved his mettle against top-tier teams despite representing an associate nation.
Ibrahim Zadran: 196 Runs (5 Matches)
Afghanistan’s rising star Ibrahim Zadran has made a strong impression with 196 runs in just 5 matches, emerging as his team’s highest scorer in T20 Asia Cup history.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 191 Runs (6 Matches)
Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa was instrumental in their 2022 Asia Cup triumph, amassing 191 runs in 6 matches. His aggressive middle-order batting provided much-needed momentum throughout the tournament.
Sabbir Rahman: 181 Runs (6 Matches)
Bangladesh’s Sabbir Rahman has been a consistent contributor in the T20 Asia Cup, scoring 181 runs in 6 games. His performances have often helped stabilize Bangladesh’s innings under pressure.
Najibullah Zadran: 176 Runs (8 Matches)
Another key Afghan batter, Najibullah Zadran, has scored 176 runs in 8 matches. His powerful strokeplay in the lower middle order has been vital in several close contests.
Muhammad Usman: 176 Runs (7 Matches)
Representing the UAE, Muhammad Usman has been a standout for his team, scoring 176 runs in 7 matches. His performances were crucial in putting UAE on the map in Asia Cup T20 cricket.
Pathum Nissanka: 173 Runs (6 Matches)
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka rounds out the top 10 with 173 runs in 6 matches. A technically sound batter, he played a key role in building strong foundations at the top of the order.
All Images:- X, Asia Cup, ESPNcricinfo
