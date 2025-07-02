Advertisement
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In T20: Chris Gayle Leads, Keiron Pollard Overtakes Alex Hales, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In T20: Chris Gayle Leads, Keiron Pollard Overtakes Alex Hales, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List

Keiron Pollard rose to the second position with 13,738 runs. Here’s the top 10 players with the most runs in T20 globally. 

 

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Chris Gayle – 14,562 Runs

1/10
Chris Gayle – 14,562 Runs

The undisputed king of T20 cricket, Chris Gayle, revolutionized the format with his brutal hitting and staggering consistency. With 22 centuries and over 1,000 sixes, Gayle’s records may stand the test of time. 

 

Kieron Pollard – 13,738 Runs

2/10
Kieron Pollard – 13,738 Runs

A global T20 journeyman, Pollard is known for finishing games with flair. His ability to clear the ropes and deliver under pressure has made him a sought-after asset in leagues like the IPL, CPL, and PSL. His rise to second place highlights his longevity and consistency.

 

Alex Hales – 13,735 Runs

3/10
Alex Hales – 13,735 Runs

One of England’s most explosive openers, Hales has found great success in franchise cricket globally. Known for his aggressive approach, he’s been a key performer in the BBL, PSL, and The Hundred, combining elegance with firepower at the top.

 

Shoaib Malik – 13,571 Runs

4/10
Shoaib Malik – 13,571 Runs

A veteran of the game, Malik's ability to adapt across eras and conditions makes him one of the most consistent T20 performers. His calm presence in the middle order and all-round value have kept him relevant well into his 40s.

 

Virat Kohli – 13,543 Runs

5/10
Virat Kohli – 13,543 Runs

Kohli stands out for his technical excellence and unmatched chase-master ability in T20s. While he may not be known for brute force, his timing, placement, and ability to pace innings have made him a cornerstone for both India and RCB.

 

David Warner – 13,386 Runs

6/10
David Warner – 13,386 Runs

Warner combines aggression with consistency as a T20 opener. A top run-getter in the IPL and BBL, his left-handed flair and match-winning knocks have made him one of Australia’s finest white-ball cricketers.

 

Jos Buttler – 12,816 Runs

7/10
Jos Buttler – 12,816 Runs

England’s white-ball captain is a modern-day T20 superstar. Known for his explosive batting, especially in the powerplay and death overs, Buttler’s ability to switch gears makes him lethal across all formats.

 

Rohit Sharma – 12,248 Runs

8/10
Rohit Sharma – 12,248 Runs

One of the most stylish and impactful openers in T20s, Rohit blends elegance with big-match temperament. His five IPL titles as captain and multiple centuries in international T20s reflect his class and leadership.

 

James Vince – 12,218 Runs

9/10
James Vince – 12,218 Runs

An under-the-radar run machine, Vince has quietly built a prolific T20 career through English domestic cricket and leagues like the BBL. His timing and stroke play suit the format, especially on good batting tracks.

 

Faf du Plessis – 11,755 Runs

10/10
Faf du Plessis – 11,755 Runs

Faf brings experience, composure, and explosive middle-order hitting. A consistent performer across IPL, CPL, and SA20, his leadership and fitness have kept him competitive at the top level well into his late 30s.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK