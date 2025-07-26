Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At…
Joe Root has surpassed the legends Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis to reach the 2nd position of top run scorers in tests and only trails behind the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Here are the top 10 run scorers in test cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 runs
The highest Test run-scorer in history, spanning 329 innings from 1989 to 2013, with a stellar batting average above 53. First male cricketer to surpass 15,000 Test runs and the only player to amass over 30,000 international runs across formats.
Joe Root - 13,409 runs (ongoing)
England’s leading Test run-scorer, currently second overall behind Tendulkar. He recently surpassed Ponting, Kallis, and Dravid during a century at Old Trafford. Debuted in 2012, has scored 38 Test centuries, and maintains a career average around 50.9. Continues to play actively and chase Tendulkar's record.
Ricky Ponting - 13,378 runs
Australia’s former captain and elite batsman played 168 Tests from 1995-2012, averaging 51.85 with 41 centuries and 62 fifties.
Jacques Kallis - 13,289 runs
South African all‑rounder turned batting powerhouse, featured in 166 Tests with an average of 55.37, scoring 45 centuries and contributing nearly 300 Test wickets.
Rahul Dravid - 13,288 runs
Indian legend “The Wall”, played 164 Tests (1996-2012), averaging 52.31, scoring 36 centuries, and renowned for his record 210 Test catches and unmatched resilience.
Alastair Cook - 12,472 runs
England’s prolific opening batsman and former captain, who played 161 Tests, averaging 45.35, with 33 Test centuries. Recorded a career-high 294 and was later inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
Kumar Sangakkara - 12,400 runs
Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman, featured in 134 Tests, averaging 57.40 with 38 centuries, including 11 doubles. Retired in 2015 and later served as MCC president and commentator.
Brian Lara - 11,953 runs
The West Indies' master left-hander averaged 52.9 across 131 Tests, with 34 centuries and the highest Test score ever, 400 against England in 2004.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 11,867 runs
The dependable West Indian played 164 Tests, averaged a stoic 51.37, scored 30 centuries, and became the first West Indian to pass 10,000 Test runs.
Mahela Jayawardene - 11,814 runs
Sri Lanka’s classy technician played 149 Tests, averaging around 49.85, with 34 centuries and seven double-centuries, including a monumental 374, the highest by a right-hander.
All Images: X, ESPNcricinfo
