Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2937063https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-10-players-with-most-runs-in-tests-sachin-tendulkar-leads-joe-root-surpasses-ricky-ponting-rahul-dravid-at-2937063
NewsPhotosTop 10 Players With Most Runs In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At…
photoDetails

Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid At…

Joe Root has surpassed the legends Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis to reach the 2nd position of top run scorers in tests and only trails behind the legend Sachin Tendulkar. Here are the top 10 run scorers in test cricket. 

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 08:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 runs

1/11
Sachin Tendulkar - 15,921 runs

The highest Test run-scorer in history, spanning 329 innings from 1989 to 2013, with a stellar batting average above 53. First male cricketer to surpass 15,000 Test runs and the only player to amass over 30,000 international runs across formats.

 

Follow Us

Joe Root - 13,409 runs (ongoing)

2/11
Joe Root - 13,409 runs (ongoing)

England’s leading Test run-scorer, currently second overall behind Tendulkar. He recently surpassed Ponting, Kallis, and Dravid during a century at Old Trafford. Debuted in 2012, has scored 38 Test centuries, and maintains a career average around 50.9. Continues to play actively and chase Tendulkar's record.

 

Follow Us

Ricky Ponting - 13,378 runs

3/11
Ricky Ponting - 13,378 runs

Australia’s former captain and elite batsman played 168 Tests from 1995-2012, averaging 51.85 with 41 centuries and 62 fifties. 

 

Follow Us

Jacques Kallis - 13,289 runs

4/11
Jacques Kallis - 13,289 runs

South African all‑rounder turned batting powerhouse, featured in 166 Tests with an average of 55.37, scoring 45 centuries and contributing nearly 300 Test wickets.

 

Follow Us

Rahul Dravid - 13,288 runs

5/11
Rahul Dravid - 13,288 runs

Indian legend “The Wall”, played 164 Tests (1996-2012), averaging 52.31, scoring 36 centuries, and renowned for his record 210 Test catches and unmatched resilience.

 

Follow Us

Alastair Cook - 12,472 runs

6/11
Alastair Cook - 12,472 runs

England’s prolific opening batsman and former captain, who played 161 Tests, averaging 45.35, with 33 Test centuries. Recorded a career-high 294 and was later inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

 

Follow Us

Kumar Sangakkara - 12,400 runs

7/11
Kumar Sangakkara - 12,400 runs

Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman, featured in 134 Tests, averaging 57.40 with 38 centuries, including 11 doubles. Retired in 2015 and later served as MCC president and commentator.

 

Follow Us

Brian Lara - 11,953 runs

8/11
Brian Lara - 11,953 runs

The West Indies' master left-hander averaged 52.9 across 131 Tests, with 34 centuries and the highest Test score ever, 400 against England in 2004.

 

Follow Us

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 11,867 runs

9/11
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 11,867 runs

The dependable West Indian played 164 Tests, averaged a stoic 51.37, scored 30 centuries, and became the first West Indian to pass 10,000 Test runs. 

 

Follow Us

Mahela Jayawardene - 11,814 runs

10/11
Mahela Jayawardene - 11,814 runs

Sri Lanka’s classy technician played 149 Tests, averaging around 49.85, with 34 centuries and seven double-centuries, including a monumental 374, the highest by a right-hander.

 

Follow Us

11/11

All Images: X, ESPNcricinfo  

Follow Us
Sachin tendulkarJoe RootRahul DravidRicky PontingJacques KallisBrian LaraMahela JayawardeneInd vs EngTop 10 Test run scorersMost Runs In Test CricketSachin Tendulkar Test recordJoe Root Test careerRicky Ponting Test statsJacques Kallis runsRahul Dravid Test recordAlastair Cook career runsKumar Sangakkara Test statsBrian Lara highest scoreShivnarine Chanderpaul careerMahela Jayawardene Test runscricket legends Test battingall-time leading Test run scorersTest cricket recordshighest Test centuriesCricket batting recordsTest cricket greatscricket history top run getters
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Don Bradmman
Top 5 Players With Most Test Centuries Against One Team: Don Bradman Against England, Joe Root Against India And More
camera icon9
title
India
Meet T-14 Armata Tanks: Russia Offers World's Most-Advanced Deadly Battle Tanks To India With Local Twist
camera icon7
title
7 Best Psychological Thriller Shows
Weekend Watchlist: 7 Mind-Bending Psychological Thrillers You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
7 Indian Players With Most Runs In WTC History: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma Follows, Virat Kohli At...
camera icon14
title
Netflix Upcoming August 2025
Netflix August 2025 Much-Anticipated Releases: Wednesday Season 2, Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park And More - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK