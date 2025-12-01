Advertisement
Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket History: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi At 2nd, MS Dhoni At 5th, Sachin Tendulkar At...

India opener Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 38-year-old Rohit broke the long-standing six record set by Shahid Afridi during the first ODI between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Here's list of top 10 players with most sixes In ODI cricket history:

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
1. Rohit Sharma - 352 Sixes

Former India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes (352) in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Rohit broke the record for the most sixes in ODIs (351) during the first match against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30, as he overtook Shahid Afridi, who had held the record for 15 years. Once criticised for inconsistency, Rohit transformed into a six-hitting maestro, blending lofted covers and pull shots with surgical precision. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

2. Shahid Afridi - 351 Sixes

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, who was known as 'Boom Boom,' held the top spot for many years. Afridi now has the second most sixes (351) in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Afridi's 351 sixes came in a career defined by chaos and brilliance. His audacious slogs - often from the middle of the pitch - struck fear into bowlers. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

3. Chris Gayle - 331 Sixes

Chris Gayle, the 'Universe Boss' is synonymous with power-hitting. His sixes were famously enormous, cleared with a powerful, relaxed swing that intimidated bowlers worldwide. He has hit the third most sixes (331) in One Day International (ODI) cricket. (Pic credit: Windies Cricket)

 

4. Sanath Jayasuriya - 270 Sixes

A revolutionary opener, Sanath Jayasuriya changed the landscape of ODI cricket in the 1990s by attacking bowlers from the first ball. Jayasuriya has hit the fourth most sixes (270) in One Day International (ODI) cricket.  (Pic credit: Sri Lanka Cricket)

 

5. MS Dhoni - 229 Sixes

Former India captain MS Dhoni's sixes were often perfectly timed and calculated, most famously the 'Helicopter Shot' used to seal victories. His ability to clear the ropes under immense pressure remains legendary. Dhoni has hit the fifth most sixes (229) in One Day International (ODI) cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

6. Eoin Morgan - 220 Sixes

Eoin Morgan, who transformed England's white-ball approach with fearless approach, has hit the sixth most sixes (220) in One Day International (ODI) cricket. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

7. AB de Villiers - 204 Sixes

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers, the 360-degree innovator, hit a total of 204 sixes in his One Day International (ODI) career. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

8. Brendon McCullum - 200 Sixes

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who was known for his aggressive batting style, hit a total of 200 sixes in his One Day International (ODI) cricket career. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

9. Sachin Tendulkar - 195 Sixes

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar concluded his prolific One Day International (ODI) career with a total of 195 sixes in the 463 matches he played for India. (Pic credit: ICC)

10. Sourav Ganguly - 190 Sixes

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hit a total of 190 sixes during his One Day International (ODI) cricket career, achieved across 311 matches. (Pic credit: ICC)

 

