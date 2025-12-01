Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket History: Rohit Sharma Leads, Shahid Afridi At 2nd, MS Dhoni At 5th, Sachin Tendulkar At...

photoDetails

India opener Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in One Day International (ODI) cricket. The 38-year-old Rohit broke the long-standing six record set by Shahid Afridi during the first ODI between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

Here's list of top 10 players with most sixes In ODI cricket history: