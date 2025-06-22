Advertisement
Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In WTC History: Ben Stokes Leads, Rishabh Pant Surpasses Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Equals…
Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In WTC History: Ben Stokes Leads, Rishabh Pant Surpasses Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Equals…

In the World Test Championship (WTC), six-hitting has become a hallmark of modern batting, with aggressive stroke-makers dominating the leaderboard. Here are the players who’ve redefined power-hitting in Test cricket.

 

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Ben Stokes – 83 Sixes

Ben Stokes – 83 Sixes

England’s skipper & all-rounder Ben Stokes sits atop the WTC sixes chart with 83 maximums. Known for his fearless counterattacking approach, Stokes often uses six-hitting as a weapon to shift momentum, particularly in pressure situations. 

 

Rishabh Pant – 58 Sixes

Rishabh Pant – 58 Sixes

Rishabh Pant's fearless and unpredictable style has yielded 58 sixes, making him the most prolific Indian six-hitter in WTC history. Whether it’s lofting spinners or pulling pacers off the front foot, Pant plays with audacious freedom.

 

Rohit Sharma – 56 Sixes

Rohit Sharma – 56 Sixes

Nicknamed the “Hitman,” Rohit Sharma brings his limited-overs flair to red-ball cricket. His 56 sixes in WTC matches reflect his ability to dominate spinners and pacers alike. 

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 40 Sixes

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 40 Sixes

Despite being new to Test cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit 40 sixes, showing remarkable intent at the top of the order. 

 

Daryl Mitchell – 34 Sixes

Daryl Mitchell – 34 Sixes

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell combines a calm temperament with brute power. His 34 sixes in WTC cricket have come through calculated aggression, especially during partnerships in the middle order.

 

Jonny Bairstow – 32 Sixes

Jonny Bairstow – 32 Sixes

Jonny Bairstow thrives on playing with freedom, and his 32 sixes in WTC matches highlight his aggressive instincts. Under the “Bazball” era, Bairstow has flourished as a fearless stroke-maker. 

 

Shubman Gill – 32 Sixes

Shubman Gill – 32 Sixes

Elegant yet attacking, Shubman Gill has struck 32 sixes in his WTC career so far. His sixes are a mix of classical lofted drives and innovative pulls. As India’s young captain, Gill is showing an increasing ability to switch gears and inject aggression when the team needs a lift.

 

Travis Head – 31 Sixes

Travis Head – 31 Sixes

Australian middle-order enforcer Travis Head has smashed 31 sixes in the WTC. He brings a fearless approach to his role, especially during counterattacks. 

 

Harry Brook – 29 Sixes

Harry Brook – 29 Sixes

Harry Brook is England’s rising six-hitting star, with 29 sixes in just a handful of Tests. Known for his explosive back-foot game and fearless intent. 

 

Ravindra Jadeja – 29 Sixes

Ravindra Jadeja – 29 Sixes

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has quietly accumulated 29 sixes in WTC cricket. Known more for his control and consistency, Jadeja surprises bowlers with sudden bursts of aggression. 

 

