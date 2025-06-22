Top 10 Players With Most Sixes In WTC History: Ben Stokes Leads, Rishabh Pant Surpasses Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Equals…
In the World Test Championship (WTC), six-hitting has become a hallmark of modern batting, with aggressive stroke-makers dominating the leaderboard. Here are the players who’ve redefined power-hitting in Test cricket.
Ben Stokes – 83 Sixes
England’s skipper & all-rounder Ben Stokes sits atop the WTC sixes chart with 83 maximums. Known for his fearless counterattacking approach, Stokes often uses six-hitting as a weapon to shift momentum, particularly in pressure situations.
Rishabh Pant – 58 Sixes
Rishabh Pant's fearless and unpredictable style has yielded 58 sixes, making him the most prolific Indian six-hitter in WTC history. Whether it’s lofting spinners or pulling pacers off the front foot, Pant plays with audacious freedom.
Rohit Sharma – 56 Sixes
Nicknamed the “Hitman,” Rohit Sharma brings his limited-overs flair to red-ball cricket. His 56 sixes in WTC matches reflect his ability to dominate spinners and pacers alike.
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 40 Sixes
Despite being new to Test cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit 40 sixes, showing remarkable intent at the top of the order.
Daryl Mitchell – 34 Sixes
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell combines a calm temperament with brute power. His 34 sixes in WTC cricket have come through calculated aggression, especially during partnerships in the middle order.
Jonny Bairstow – 32 Sixes
Jonny Bairstow thrives on playing with freedom, and his 32 sixes in WTC matches highlight his aggressive instincts. Under the “Bazball” era, Bairstow has flourished as a fearless stroke-maker.
Shubman Gill – 32 Sixes
Elegant yet attacking, Shubman Gill has struck 32 sixes in his WTC career so far. His sixes are a mix of classical lofted drives and innovative pulls. As India’s young captain, Gill is showing an increasing ability to switch gears and inject aggression when the team needs a lift.
Travis Head – 31 Sixes
Australian middle-order enforcer Travis Head has smashed 31 sixes in the WTC. He brings a fearless approach to his role, especially during counterattacks.
Harry Brook – 29 Sixes
Harry Brook is England’s rising six-hitting star, with 29 sixes in just a handful of Tests. Known for his explosive back-foot game and fearless intent.
Ravindra Jadeja – 29 Sixes
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has quietly accumulated 29 sixes in WTC cricket. Known more for his control and consistency, Jadeja surprises bowlers with sudden bursts of aggression.
Trending Photos