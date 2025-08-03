Top 10 Records Broken By Shubman Gill During India vs England Test Series - Check In Pics
India captain Shubman Gill produced an extraordinary performance with the bat during the five-match Test series against England. This ongoing series is the first stint for Gill as India Test captain and he broke numerous records especially with the bat.
Here's list of records Shubman Gill set or broke during the IND vs ENG series:
1. Most Runs For A Visiting Captain In A Test Series
During the five Tests between India and England, Shubman Gill created the record for scoring most runs (754) by a visiting captain in a Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)
2. Second Most Runs For An Indian Batter In A Test Series
During the five Tests between India and England, Shubman Gill created the record of scoring second most runs (774) for an Indian batter in a Test series after legendary Sunil Gavaskar. (Pic credit: BCCI)
3. Most Runs By An Indian Batter In A Single Test Match
During the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill created history by becoming the India batter with most runs (430 - 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second) in a single Test match. (Pic credit: BCCI)
4. Second-Most Runs By Any Batter In A Test Match
During the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill created history by becoming the batter with second-most runs (430) in a Test match after Graham Gooch's 456. (Pic credit: BCCI)
5. First Batter To Score A Double Century And A 150+ In Same Test
During the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Shubman Gill became the first cricketer in 148 years of Test history to score a double century (269) and a 150+ score (161) in the same Test match. (Pic credit: BCCI)
6. Highest Individual Score By An India Captain In Tests
Shubman Gill's 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston is the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Gill surpassed Virat Kohli's unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. First Captain To Hit 4 Centuries In A Away Test Series
Shubman Gill became the first captain to score four centuries in a Test series away from home, surpassing Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, who achieved this milestone at home. (Pic credit: BCCI)
8. Fifth Player To Score Double Centuries In Both Tests And ODIs
During the five Tests between India and England, Shubman Gill became the fifth player to score double centuries in both Test and ODI cricket. (Pic credit: BCCI)
9. Most Runs By An Indian Captain In A Debut Test Series
Shubman Gill's 754 runs in the series surpassed Virat Kohli’s 449 runs (2014-15 vs. Australia) as the highest by an Indian captain in their debut Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)
10. Second-Most Runs By A Captain In A Test Series
During the five Tests between India and England, Shubman Gill became the captain with second-most runs (754) in a Test series after Sir Don Bradman, who scored 810 runs during 1936/37 Ashes. (Pic credit: BCCI)
