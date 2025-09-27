Advertisement
Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Final: Abhishek Sharma To Pathum Nissanka And Sahibzada Farhan - Check Full List
Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Final: Abhishek Sharma To Pathum Nissanka And Sahibzada Farhan - Check Full List

As the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan draws closer, the tournament has already witnessed some breathtaking batting displays. Several players have stood out with their consistency and match-winning knocks. Here’s a look at the Top 10 run scorers in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. 

 

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 309 runs

1/10
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 309 runs

Abhishek Sharma has been the star of the tournament. With 309 runs in six innings at a staggering strike rate of 204.64 and an average of 51.50, he has set a new record for the most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. His fearless batting, including 31 fours and 19 sixes, has made him the standout performer.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 261 runs

2/10
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 261 runs

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka has once again shown his value at the top order, scoring 261 runs in six innings at an average of 43.50. His strike rate of 160.12 and ability to find the boundaries (23 fours, 11 sixes) kept Sri Lanka competitive throughout the tournament.

Saif Hassan (Bangladesh) - 178 runs

3/10
Saif Hassan (Bangladesh) - 178 runs

Despite playing only four matches, Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan impressed with 178 runs at an excellent average of 44.50. His 12 sixes underline his aggressive intent, making him one of the surprise performers of the tournament.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 160 runs

4/10
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 160 runs

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has chipped in with 160 runs at an average of 26.67. While he hasn’t produced a big knock yet, his steady starts have helped Pakistan lay a platform in the powerplays.

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) - 146 runs

5/10
Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) - 146 runs

The experienced Kusal Perera managed 146 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 139.05. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs gave Sri Lanka crucial momentum in key matches.

Tilak Varma (India) - 144 runs

6/10
Tilak Varma (India) - 144 runs

Tilak Varma has been India’s reliable middle-order anchor, scoring 144 runs in just five innings at an impressive average of 48.00. His calm approach has complemented Abhishek Sharma’s aggression perfectly.

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) - 139 runs

7/10
Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) - 139 runs

Towhid Hridoy continued to showcase his growing stature in international cricket, contributing 139 runs at a strike rate of 113.93. While his numbers don’t reflect fireworks, his role has been vital in Bangladesh’s middle order.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 135 runs

8/10
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) - 135 runs

Known for his explosive batting, Fakhar Zaman scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 117.39. Although not at his destructive best, his contributions at the top have ensured Pakistan’s smooth passage to the final.

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) - 131 runs

9/10
Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) - 131 runs

Aggressive batter Mohammad Haris added 131 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 136.46. His ability to take on bowlers right from the start has made him a dangerous weapon for Pakistan.

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 122 runs

10/10
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 122 runs

Rounding off the list is Kusal Mendis, who scored 122 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 123.23. Though not as prolific as his teammates, his experience kept Sri Lanka in contention during tricky chases.

 

All Images:- X, Instagram, Asian Cricket Council, ESPNcricinfo

