Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 So Far: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Sahibzada Farhan Follows Behind - Check Full List

Abhishek Sharma has been electric this Asia Cup. With 173 runs in 4 innings, he leads the scoring charts, averaging 43.25 with a blistering strike rate of over 208. His 74 off 39 against Pakistan was the standout, he smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian vs Pakistan and logged key milestones. His power hitting, especially in the powerplay, has given India explosive starts.