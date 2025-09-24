Top 10 Run Scorers In Asia Cup 2025 So Far: Abhishek Sharma Leads, Sahibzada Farhan Follows Behind - Check Full List
The T20 Asia Cup has seen some extraordinary performances, which have helped their team at the crucial times. Here are the top 10 run scorers of the Asia Cup 2025 so far.
Abhishek Sharma (India)
Abhishek Sharma has been electric this Asia Cup. With 173 runs in 4 innings, he leads the scoring charts, averaging 43.25 with a blistering strike rate of over 208. His 74 off 39 against Pakistan was the standout, he smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian vs Pakistan and logged key milestones. His power hitting, especially in the powerplay, has given India explosive starts.
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)
Farhan has been consistent for Pakistan, tallying 156 runs in 5 innings. His average is just over 31, but his strike rate is modest (around 107), showing a more careful approach compared to some of the big hitters.
Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
Nissanka has done well for Sri Lanka with 154 runs in 5 innings and a high strike rate (146.7). He also scored two fifties, showing both consistency and the ability to accelerate. His contributions have been crucial in setting up or chasing totals for Sri Lanka.
Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh)
Towhid has impressed, scoring 127 runs in 4 innings, averaging over 42. His high strike rate around 124 shows he’s not just scoring but scoring at a good pace. His 58 was his top mark, and he’s added depth to Bangladesh’s batting lineup, helping them stay competitive.
Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)
Mendis has contributed 122 runs in 5 innings, with a solid strike rate (124.5). He has at least one fifty, showing he can anchor the innings when needed. While not as explosive as some others, his experience has helped Sri Lanka stabilize after early wickets.
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)
Fakhar has also made good contributions, matching Mendis with 122 runs in 5 innings. He has at least one fifty and has maintained an aggressive approach, with 12 fours in those innings. Though consistency has been a challenge, his quick starts have often put pressure on the opponents.
Litton Das (Bangladesh)
Litton has scored 119 runs in 4 innings. His average is close to 30, and his strike rate (129) suggests he has played aggressive knocks too. He has played a few useful innings to keep Bangladesh in games or give them momentum.
Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)
Nabi has scored 108 in 3 innings, averaging 36. His biggest knock was a 60, and his strike rate is excellent (171). He’s shown flashes of brilliance and power, particularly with more sixes, one of the more explosive performances for a middle-order player here.
Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
Waseem has contributed 102 runs in 3 innings. While UAE haven’t gotten far in the tournament, his batting has been one of their positives, providing good starts or helping score when wickets have fallen. He’s shown promise.
Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)
Haris rounds out the top ten with 100 runs in 4 innings. His strike rate is very healthy (137), showing he plays aggressively. With contributions when needed, he’s helped Pakistan maintain momentum or add quick runs in the late overs.
