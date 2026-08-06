/Top 10 run-scorers in T20 cricket history: Jos Buttler leads, Virat Kohli at 6th, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list

England superstar Jos Buttler became the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket history after surpassing West Indies great Kieron Pollard during the Manchester Super Giants' clash against Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2026 on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford.
Here's list of top 10 run-scorers in T20 cricket history:
England superstar Jos Buttler stands as the all-time highest run-scorer in overall T20 cricket history, holding the number one spot with 14,833 runs across 522 matches (492 innings). Known for his 360-degree strokeplay, Buttler’s consistency across international cricket and global franchise leagues like the IPL makes him one of the game's greatest white-ball batters. (Pic credit: Manchester Super Giants)
Kieron Pollard is one of the most prolific batters and decorated all-rounders in T20 cricket history, currently ranking 2nd on the all-time list for most runs scored in T20 history with 14,803 runs across over 740 matches - trailing only Jos Buttler. His raw clearing ability and match-winning lower-order knocks made him an indispensable asset worldwide. (Pic credit: IANS)
Chris Gayle amassed 14,562 runs across 463 matches in his T20 career - highlighted by a record 22 centuries and the highest individual score in T20 history (175 not out) - placing him 3rd on the all-time run-scoring list in T20 cricket history behind Jos Buttler and Kieron Pollard. (Pic credit: IANS)
Alex Hales has scored over 14,400 runs in T20 cricket history (14,449 runs), placing him fourth on the all-time list of highest T20 run-scorers. A prolific franchise run-machine, Hales has featured in many T20 league globally, including the BBL, PSL and CPL. His aggressive opening style has made him a reliable force at the top of the order. (Pic credit: IANS)
With over 14,000 runs to his name in overall Twenty20 cricket, David Warner stands as one of the most prolific batters in the history of the format, ranking 5th on the all-time list of highest T20 run-scorers worldwide. One of the IPL's most dominant foreign batters of all time and known for his relentless intent, Warner is one of only a few batters with over 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)
Virat Kohli has accumulated over 14,000 runs in overall T20 history - ranking sixth on the all-time list. Kohli's ability to build innings and chase down targets with classic cricketing shots separates him from power-hitters on this list. (Pic credit: IANS)
James Vince has scored over 13,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, placing him 7th on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20 history. Vince, a silent accumulator who has dominated the T20 Blast in England and the Big Bash League in Australia. He relies on exquisite timing and smooth strokeplay, piling up massive career runs quietly behind the headlines. (Pic credit: Hampshire Cricket)
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is one of the most durable pioneers in T20 cricket history, having accumulated 13,571 runs in over 500 T20 matches to rank as the 8th highest run-scorer of all time in the format - and the highest among Pakistani players - a milestone he remarkably achieved without scoring a single T20 century. (Pic credit: IANS)
Across his T20 career - spanning international matches for South Africa and franchise leagues worldwide - Quinton de Kock has amassed over 12,000 runs, cementing his position at the 9th spot among the top run-scorers in T20 cricket history. (Pic credit: IANS)
Across all professional T20 cricket (including the IPL, where he is the third-highest run-scorer with over 7,000 runs), he has accumulated over 12, 5000 runs, placing him among the elite top 10 highest run-scorers in overall T20 history. Known for his pull shots and effortless timing, 'Hitman' smashed 8 T20 centuries, cementing his legacy among the game's finest powerplay destroyers. (Pic credit: IANS)