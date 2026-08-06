/Top 10 run-scorers in T20 cricket history: Jos Buttler leads, Virat Kohli at 6th, Rohit Sharma at...; check full list

5. David Warner (Australia) - 14,284 Runs

With over 14,000 runs to his name in overall Twenty20 cricket, David Warner stands as one of the most prolific batters in the history of the format, ranking 5th on the all-time list of highest T20 run-scorers worldwide. One of the IPL's most dominant foreign batters of all time and known for his relentless intent, Warner is one of only a few batters with over 100 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. (Pic credit: IANS)