Top 10 Smallest Margins Of Victory In Test Cricket: When Just 1 Run Made History

photoDetails

english

2941553

Discover the 10 smallest margins of victory in Test cricket history, where matches were decided by just 1 to 7 runs. From West Indies’ iconic 1-run win over Australia in 1993 to India’s thrilling 6-run triumph at The Oval in 2025, these games showcase cricket at its most intense. Ideal for fans searching “narrowest Test match wins” or “closest finishes in cricket,” this listicle delivers timeless moments, Ashes classics, and underdog victories. Packed with high-ranking keywords and trending queries, this article is a must-read for cricket lovers and SEO content creators aiming to boost organic traffic through engaging, evergreen sports content.