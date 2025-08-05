Advertisement
Top 10 Smallest Margins Of Victory In Test Cricket: When Just 1 Run Made History

Discover the 10 smallest margins of victory in Test cricket history, where matches were decided by just 1 to 7 runs. From West Indies' iconic 1-run win over Australia in 1993 to India's thrilling 6-run triumph at The Oval in 2025, these games showcase cricket at its most intense.

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 08:27 AM IST
1. West Indies’ 1-Run Miracle vs Australia – Adelaide, 1993

1. West Indies’ 1-Run Miracle vs Australia – Adelaide, 1993

In one of the most thrilling Test matches ever, West Indies clinched a 1-run win over Australia. This razor-thin victory remains the narrowest in Test history—an eternal classic in cricket folklore. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. New Zealand Stuns England by 1 Run – Wellington, 2023

2. New Zealand Stuns England by 1 Run – Wellington, 2023

New Zealand pulled off a historic 1-run win against England, becoming only the second team to achieve this feat. It was a modern-day thriller that went viral on cricket Twitter and YouTube highlights. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. England’s Ashes Glory by 2 Runs – Birmingham, 2005

3. England’s Ashes Glory by 2 Runs – Birmingham, 2005

The 2005 Ashes series thriller at Edgbaston saw England win by just 2 runs, sparking one of the greatest Test series of all time. The drama still fuels fan nostalgia and search trends. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Australia Squeezes Past England by 3 Runs – Manchester, 1902

4. Australia Squeezes Past England by 3 Runs – Manchester, 1902

A match from cricket’s golden age, Australia’s 3-run win in 1902 is a testament to early Test drama. Fans still revisit this classic when researching "smallest Test victories pre-WWI." (Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. England’s Boxing Day Edge – 3-Run Win vs Australia, 1982

5. England’s Boxing Day Edge – 3-Run Win vs Australia, 1982

The 1982 MCG Test is iconic for England’s last-gasp 3-run win. It was a festive firecracker that resurfaces during Christmas cricket searches and retrospectives. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. New Zealand Holds Nerve in 4-Run Victory – Abu Dhabi, 2018

6. New Zealand Holds Nerve in 4-Run Victory – Abu Dhabi, 2018

Against all odds, New Zealand edged Pakistan by 4 runs, showcasing their rise in Test cricket. A popular search for fans exploring “New Zealand’s greatest Test wins”. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. South Africa’s 5-Run Escape vs Australia – Sydney, 1994

7. South Africa’s 5-Run Escape vs Australia – Sydney, 1994

In a tense low-scoring contest, South Africa defended 117 to win by 5 runs. A hidden gem among “underrated Test classics” that's ripe for SEO traffic. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Australia’s 6-Run Win in 1885 – Sydney Showdown vs England

8. Australia’s 6-Run Win in 1885 – Sydney Showdown vs England

In only the 19th Test ever, Australia sealed a 6-run win, one of the earliest examples of close finishes. Cricket historians and searchers of “earliest Test matches” love this one. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. India Joins Elite List with 6-Run Win – Oval, 2025

9. India Joins Elite List with 6-Run Win – Oval, 2025

India made history by defending 374 and winning by just 6 runs against England. This match, still fresh in memory, is trending across Google and social platforms as “India’s narrowest Test win.” (Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

10. The Birth of Ashes Drama – Australia Wins by 7 Runs, 1882

10. The Birth of Ashes Drama – Australia Wins by 7 Runs, 1882

This 1882 Oval Test sparked the Ashes, ending in a 7-run Aussie win. A timeless fixture for fans of “Ashes origin story” and Test cricket drama.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK