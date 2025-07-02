Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List
Top 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List

The list includes a mix of retired legends and current stars still climbing the ranks for the most test wickets in cricket history. Here are the top 10 players with the most test wickets in the history of the game. 

Updated:Jul 02, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 800 wickets

1/10
Muttiah Muralitharan is the only bowler in history to cross 800 Test wickets, playing 133 matches with an outstanding average of 22.72 

Shane Warne (Australia) – 708 wickets

2/10
Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has played 145 Tests, averaging 25.4, and he took 708 wickets. One of only two bowlers to exceed 700 Test wickets 

Anil Kumble (India) – 619 wickets

3/10
Anil Kumble is India’s top wicket-taker and only leg spinner with over 600 Test wickets. Career average: 29.65 across 132 Tests 

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 553 wickets (active)

4/10
Nathan Lyon is Australia’s leading off-spinner and currently the only active spin bowler with 500+ Test wickets. 

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 537 wickets

5/10
Ashwin is India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker, and achieved 500 wickets in just 98 matches of his Test career.  

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) – 433 wickets

6/10
Rangana Herath is the most successful left-arm spinner in Test history and is the only left-arm spinner with 400+ wickets. 

Harbhajan Singh (India) – 417 wickets

7/10
Harbhajan Singh is India’s third-most successful spinner, boasting 25 five-wicket hauls and a career average of 32 with 417 wickets.  

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) – 362 wickets

8/10
Daniel Vettori is New Zealand’s most successful spinner with a long, consistent career and has 362 wickets in 113 matches of his Test career. 

Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 324 wickets (still climbing)

9/10
ICC’s no.1 all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the second-highest active wicket-taker, with  323 Test wickets so far. 

Lance Gibbs (West Indies) – 309 wickets

10/10
Lance Gibbs was the first spinner to reach 300 Test wickets. He concluded his test career with 309 in 79 matches. 

