Top 10 Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is After India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Surpasses R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh On Top, Jasprit Bumrah At...
Spin all-rounder Axar Patel has surpassed veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the all-time wicket takers list for India in the T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old Axar achieved the feat during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. However, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh still continues to be on the top of the list of wicket-takers for India in T20Is.
Here's list of top 10 wicket-takers for India In T20Is after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash:
1. Arshdeep Singh
With 99 wickets in 63 matches, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Arshdeep hasn't played any match for India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal
With 96 wickets in 80 matches, the crafty leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is second highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Chahal, who was once a key bowler for India, is no longer in the scheme of things for the Indian cricket team. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Hardik Pandya
With 95 wickets in 116 matches, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is third highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Hardik is starting the proceedings with the ball for Indian in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Jasprit Bumrah
With 89 wickets in 70 matches, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fourth highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in the last few years. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
With 90 wickets in 87 matches, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fifth highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. He hasn't played for India for quite some time now. (Pic credit: ICC)
6. Kuldeep Yadav
With 76 wickets in 42 matches, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is sixth highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. He has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 with the ball. (Pic credit: BCCI)
7. Axar Patel
With 74 wickets in 73 matches, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is seventh highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Axar has bowled well for India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
8. Ravichandran Ashwin
With 72 wickets in 65 matches, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is eighth highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. Ashwin retired from international cricket earlier this year. (Pic credit: IANS)
9. Ravi Bishnoi
With 61 wickets in 42 matches, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi is ninth highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. (Pic credit: IANS)
10. Ravindra Jadeja
With 54 wickets in 74 matches, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is 10th highest wicket-taker for India in T20I Internationals. (Pic credit: IANS)
