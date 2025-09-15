Top 10 Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is After India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Surpasses R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh On Top, Jasprit Bumrah At...

photoDetails

Spin all-rounder Axar Patel has surpassed veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the all-time wicket takers list for India in the T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old Axar achieved the feat during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 15. However, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh still continues to be on the top of the list of wicket-takers for India in T20Is.

Here's list of top 10 wicket-takers for India In T20Is after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash: