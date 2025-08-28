Advertisement
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin, who started and ended his IPL career with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league.

Here's list of top 10 wicket-takers in the IPL history:

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
1. Yuzvendra Chahal

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the most wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings has picked 221 wickets in 174 IPL matches with an economy rate of 7.96 so far.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second highest wicket taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhuvneshwar, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad has taken 198 wickets in 190 IPL matches with an economy rate of 7.69 so far.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

3. Sunil Narine

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine is the third highest wicket taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Narine, who has been a long-time asset for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has picked 192 wickets in 189 IPL matches with an economy rate of 6.79 so far.  (Pic credit: IANS)

 

4. Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla, a veteran leg-spinner, has been a consistent performer for multiple franchises in IPL over the years. Chawla who played for Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, picked 192 wickets in 192 IPL matches with an economy rate of 7.96. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

5. Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin, who started his IPL career with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ended his journey in the cash-rich league with the same franchise.  (Pic credit: IANS)

Apart from CSK, Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and ended his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 187 wickets in 221 matches at an economy rate of 7.2.  (Pic credit: IANS)

6. Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the world, is at the 6th spot in terms of bowlers with most wickets in the IPL history. Bumrah, who has been the backbone of Mumbai Indians' bowling attack for the last one decade, has picked 183 wickets in 145 matches at an economy rate of 7.24 so far.  (Pic credit: IANS)

 

7. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo, the charismatic West Indies all-rounder, was known for his slower balls and variations. Bravo, who played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, took 183 wickets in 161 matches at an economy rate of 8.38 before retiring from IPL.  (Pic credit: IANS)

 

8. Amit Mishra

With consistent performances across franchises, Amit Mishra has been of the most successful spinners in IPL history. Amit, who played for Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, has picked 174 wickets in 162 matches at an economy rate of 7.37.  (Pic credit: IANS)   

9. Lasith Malinga

Known for his slingy action and devastating yorkers, Lasith Malinga was a cornerstone of Mumbai Indians success in the IPL. Malinga took 170 wickets in 122 matches at an economy rate of 7.14 and played a key role in MI's five IPL titles.  (Pic credit: IANS)

 

10. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been of the best all-rounders in IPL history. Jadeja, who has played for Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, has picked 170 wickets in 254 matches at an economy rate of 7.67 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)   

