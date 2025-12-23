Advertisement
Top 10 Youngest Players in IPL 2026: From Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, CSK's Ayush Mhatre To Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh & RCB's Satvik Deswal - In Pics

The IPL 2026 season highlights why the league remains cricket’s most powerful platform for young talent. From Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic debut to smart franchise investments by CSK, RCB, and Rajasthan Royals, teenage cricketers dominate conversations. These youngest IPL players blend Under-19 success, domestic consistency, and fearless T20 skills. Their journeys reflect evolving scouting models, auction strategies, and the IPL’s commitment to opportunity. As fans search for IPL 2026 youngest players, emerging stars, and future legends, this listicle captures the league’s next generation in one compelling narrative.

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals, 14 Years 232 Days

At just 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest IPL player ever, proving elite talent beats age barriers. His T20 century and Rajasthan Royals retention highlight IPL’s trust in youth.

2. Ayush Mhatre, Chennai Super Kings, 18 Years 159 Days

Ayush Mhatre’s rise from Mumbai cricket to Chennai Super Kings reflects smart franchise planning. His IPL 2025 performances and Under-19 leadership underline long-term investment thinking.

3. Sahil Parakh, Delhi Capitals, 18 Years 198 Days

Delhi Capitals signing Sahil Parakh shows faith in domestic T20 impact. His Under-19 century and Maharashtra Premier League success fit DC’s youth-driven IPL 2026 strategy.

4. Satvik Deswal, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 18 Years 274 Days

Satvik Deswal’s economy rate and wrist-spin variety give Royal Challengers Bengaluru depth. His journey from net bowler to IPL squad defines smart talent incubation models.

5. Vihaan Malhotra, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 18 Years 355 Days

Vihaan Malhotra’s Under-19 consistency and leadership credentials strengthen RCB’s batting future. His Asia Cup knock aligns with the franchise’s data-backed auction approach.

6. Kanishk Chouhan, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 19 Years 87 Days

Royal Challengers Bengaluru see Kanishk Chouhan as a balance option. His off-spin and batting versatility reflect IPL 2026’s demand for multi-skilled teenage all-rounders.

7. Yash Raj Punja, Rajasthan Royals, 19 Years 179 Days

Yash Raj Punja’s height-driven bounce and leg-spin control impressed in the KSCA T20 Trophy. Rajasthan Royals continue their tradition of backing young bowlers.

8. Kartik Sharma, Chennai Super Kings, 19 Years 202 Days

Kartik Sharma’s INR 14.2 crore IPL 2026 auction price underlines India’s hunger for explosive finishers. His domestic strike rate signals fearless, modern T20 batting.

9. Kwena Maphaka, Rajasthan Royals, 19 Years 258 Days

Kwena Maphaka’s Under-19 World Cup dominance and early IPL exposure highlight global scouting efficiency. Rajasthan Royals banking on his pace suits high-impact powerplay bowling.

10. Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rajasthan Royals, 19 Years 270 Days

Lhuan-dre Pretorius blends international pedigree with franchise success. From Under-19 World Cup runs to SA20 heroics, his IPL 2026 role boosts overseas youth confidence.

