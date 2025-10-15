Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
As India prepares for a 3-match ODI series against Australia, here are the top 5 active Indian batters who have dominated the format and scored the most 50-plus scores.
Virat Kohli - 74 Times
Virat Kohli has scored 125 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. With 14181 runs and 51 centuries, he is one of the greatest ODI batters. His consistency at the top and middle order has made him a key player for India.
Virat Kohli - Unmatched Consistency
Kohli debuted in 2008 and maintains a batting average of 57.88 with a strike rate around 93. Even after 15+ years, he continues to deliver match-winning performances for India.
Rohit Sharma - 58 Times
Rohit Sharma has scored 58 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Known for his big-hitting ability, he has 32 centuries and 11168 runs. His record includes three double centuries in ODIs, a world record.
Rohit Sharma - Big Match Player
Rohit debuted in 2007 and averages 48.76 in ODIs. His calm approach and ability to accelerate when needed have made him a vital player in high-pressure games.
Shreyas Iyer - 22 Times
Shreyas Iyer has 22 scores of fifty or more in ODIs. With 2,845 runs and 5 centuries, he is an important middle-order batter who stabilizes innings and builds partnerships.
Shreyas Iyer - Middle-Order Stability
Iyer made his ODI debut in 2017. Known for his calmness under pressure, he often anchors the innings and contributes crucial runs for India.
KL Rahul - 18 Times
KL Rahul has 18 fifty-plus scores in ODIs, scoring 3,043 runs with 7 centuries. He is versatile, capable of opening or finishing innings.
KL Rahul - Adaptable Across Formats
Since debuting in 2016, Rahul has adapted to multiple batting positions. He provides stability at the top or middle order and can accelerate scoring when needed.
Shubman Gill - 15 Times
Shubman Gill has scored 15 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. With 2,775 runs and 8 centuries, he is a rising star in the Indian batting lineup.
Shubman Gill - Future Star
Debuting in 2019, Gill is known for his elegant strokeplay. He is fast approaching 3,000 ODI runs and is a reliable opener with immense potential for the future.
