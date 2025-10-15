Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972434https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-5-active-indians-with-most-50-plus-scores-in-odis-virat-kohli-to-shubman-gill-check-full-list-2972434
NewsPhotosTop 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List

As India prepares for a 3-match ODI series against Australia, here are the top 5 active Indian batters who have dominated the format and scored the most 50-plus scores. 

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Virat Kohli - 74 Times

1/10
Virat Kohli - 74 Times

Virat Kohli has scored 125 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. With 14181 runs and 51 centuries, he is one of the greatest ODI batters. His consistency at the top and middle order has made him a key player for India.

 

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - Unmatched Consistency

2/10
Virat Kohli - Unmatched Consistency

Kohli debuted in 2008 and maintains a batting average of 57.88 with a strike rate around 93. Even after 15+ years, he continues to deliver match-winning performances for India.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - 58 Times

3/10
Rohit Sharma - 58 Times

Rohit Sharma has scored 58 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. Known for his big-hitting ability, he has 32 centuries and 11168 runs. His record includes three double centuries in ODIs, a world record.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma - Big Match Player

4/10
Rohit Sharma - Big Match Player

Rohit debuted in 2007 and averages 48.76 in ODIs. His calm approach and ability to accelerate when needed have made him a vital player in high-pressure games.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer - 22 Times

5/10
Shreyas Iyer - 22 Times

Shreyas Iyer has 22 scores of fifty or more in ODIs. With 2,845 runs and 5 centuries, he is an important middle-order batter who stabilizes innings and builds partnerships.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer - Middle-Order Stability

6/10
Shreyas Iyer - Middle-Order Stability

Iyer made his ODI debut in 2017. Known for his calmness under pressure, he often anchors the innings and contributes crucial runs for India.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul - 18 Times

7/10
KL Rahul - 18 Times

KL Rahul has 18 fifty-plus scores in ODIs, scoring 3,043 runs with 7 centuries. He is versatile, capable of opening or finishing innings.

 

Follow Us

KL Rahul - Adaptable Across Formats

8/10
KL Rahul - Adaptable Across Formats

Since debuting in 2016, Rahul has adapted to multiple batting positions. He provides stability at the top or middle order and can accelerate scoring when needed.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill - 15 Times

9/10
Shubman Gill - 15 Times

Shubman Gill has scored 15 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. With 2,775 runs and 8 centuries, he is a rising star in the Indian batting lineup.

 

Follow Us

Shubman Gill - Future Star

10/10
Shubman Gill - Future Star

Debuting in 2019, Gill is known for his elegant strokeplay. He is fast approaching 3,000 ODI runs and is a reliable opener with immense potential for the future.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliRohit SharmaShreyas IyerKL RahulShubman GillIndian ODI battersInd Vs AusIndia tour of Australiamost 50+ scoresCricket StatisticsIndia cricketODI recordstop indian batsmenCricket milestonesconsistent run-scorersactive Indian cricketersODI fiftiesindian cricket teamODI batting recordsCricket RankingsVirat Kohli fiftiesRohit Sharma fiftiesShreyas Iyer performanceKL Rahul StatsShubman Gill achievementscricket analyticstop ODI batsmen Indiacricket milestones 2025Indian cricket highlightsODI cricket statscricket fan insightsconsistent Indian battersinternational cricket recordscricket batting leadersIndia vs world cricketcricket scoring featsIndian cricket legendsIndian ODI cricketcricket batting milestonescricket stats 2025Virat Kohli ODI recordsRohit Sharma centuries and fiftiesShreyas Iyer stats and highlightsKL Rahul batting achievementsShubman Gill recordsCricket performance analysisIndia
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Pankaj Dheer
Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth
camera icon9
title
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025: Explore Nations Where Life Thrives
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Major Change In EPFO Withdrawal Period -- 2 Month's Wait Period Has Now Been Extended To...
camera icon12
title
Glenn Maxwell
Meet Glenn Maxwell: How His Herculean Knock Of 201* After Australia Being 91 For 7 Reignited Pat Cummins Side That Went On To Win World Cup 2023