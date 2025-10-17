Top 5 Active Indians With Most Centuries In One-Day Internationals (ODI): Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At 2nd And… Check Full List
India is rich with century makers in all formats, especially in limited-overs cricket. Here are the top 5 active Indians with the most centuries in One Day Internationals.
Virat Kohli - 51 Centuries
Virat Kohli is India’s premier ODI run-machine, with 51 centuries in One Day Internationals, the highest by any player in the world. Beyond volume, his centuries often come in high-pressure chases; he’s known for pacing innings, anchoring comebacks, and converting starts into big hundreds.
Kohli’s consistency is underlined by a stellar average and ability to deliver across conditions. In the 2025 Champions Trophy, he added his 51st ODI century, sealing India’s chase against Pakistan and demonstrating he still delivers in critical moments.
Rohit Sharma - 32 Centuries
Rohit stands second among active Indians in ODI centuries, with 32 tons. His knack for big scores, including three double hundreds, highlights his dominance at the top of the order. He plays with a blend of elegance and aggression, often setting the tone by converting strong starts into monstrous totals.
In a 2025 ODI vs England, Rohit smashed his 32nd hundred, a commanding 119 off 90 balls, cementing India’s series win. His ability to dominate the opposition’s bowling attack across phases makes him one of the most dangerous openers in modern ODI cricket.
Shubman Gill - 8 Centuries
Shubman Gill, relatively young in his international career, has already notched up 8 ODI centuries, showing maturity beyond his years. He’s evolving into a pillar at the top of India’s batting order, anchoring innings and allowing others to play around him.
In February 2025, Gill scored a fluent 112 off 95 balls in a dominant ODI sweep vs England, one of his standout centuries. His partnerships with senior batters like Kohli and Iyer have been pivotal for India’s consistency at the top.
KL Rahul - 7 Centuries
KL Rahul has accumulated 7 ODI centuries, often coming in crucial middle-order roles where pacing and adaptability are key. His shot selection and ability to shift gears make him a valuable link between the top order and finishers.
During the 2023 World Cup, Rahul registered a century in India’s 9-0 run against the Netherlands, combining with Shreyas Iyer in a 208-run stand. His consistency in bridging the innings makes him an essential backbone in India’s batting structure.
Shreyas Iyer - 5 Centuries
Shreyas Iyer has carved out a middle order with 5 ODI centuries, delivering in pressure spots and rescuing innings when draft picks wobble. His versatility allows him to accelerate or consolidate, depending on the match context.
Iyer’s adaptability came to the fore in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he played tempered innings in tough conditions and held India’s chase together. His ability to stabilise innings in crisis makes him a valuable partner alongside top-order firepower like Kohli and Gill.
