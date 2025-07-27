Top 5 Asian Batters With Most Runs In An England Test Series: Shubman Gill Outshines Mohammad Yousuf, Virat Kohli With Record Aggregate
Shubman Gill has rewritten the record books during India's 2025 tour of England, becoming the highest-scoring Asian batter in a Test series on English soil. Here’s a list of the top 5 run scorers from Asia in England.
Shubman Gill - 697* Runs (Ongoing)
Gill surpassed Mohammad Yousuf’s previous record of 631 runs (Pakistan, 2006) with a stellar series so far. With one Test remaining, Gill stands on 697 runs* and an average above 101, keeping the record within grasp.
Mohammad Yousuf - 631 Runs (Pakistan, 2006)
The only Pakistani on this leaderboard, Yousuf, scored 631 runs in four Tests at an average above 90, now second to Gill.
Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs (India, 2002)
“The Wall” amassed 602 runs during India’s 2002 England tour, averaging 100.33 and scoring three centuries and a fifty across just six innings.
Virat Kohli - 593 Runs (India, 2018)
Kohli marked 593 runs in the five-match tour of England in 2018, including two hundreds and three fifties, at nearly a 60 average despite India losing 1-4.
Sunil Gavaskar - 542 Runs (India, 1979)
The Indian batting titan scored 542 runs in the four-match England series of 1979, including one century and four fifties, averaging above 77.
Shubman Gill On Verge Of History
Shubman Gill is on the verge and eyes closer to Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs as captain in a series. He surpassed Virat Kohli on Day 4.
All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo
