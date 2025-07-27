Advertisement
Top 5 Asian Batters With Most Runs In An England Test Series: Shubman Gill Outshines Mohammad Yousuf, Virat Kohli With Record Aggregate
photoDetails

Top 5 Asian Batters With Most Runs In An England Test Series: Shubman Gill Outshines Mohammad Yousuf, Virat Kohli With Record Aggregate

Shubman Gill has rewritten the record books during India's 2025 tour of England, becoming the highest-scoring Asian batter in a Test series on English soil. Here’s a list of the top 5 run scorers from Asia in England.

 

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Shubman Gill - 697* Runs (Ongoing)

1/7
Shubman Gill - 697* Runs (Ongoing)

Gill surpassed Mohammad Yousuf’s previous record of 631 runs (Pakistan, 2006) with a stellar series so far. With one Test remaining, Gill stands on 697 runs* and an average above 101, keeping the record within grasp.

 

Mohammad Yousuf - 631 Runs (Pakistan, 2006)

2/7
Mohammad Yousuf - 631 Runs (Pakistan, 2006)

The only Pakistani on this leaderboard, Yousuf, scored 631 runs in four Tests at an average above 90, now second to Gill. 

 

Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs (India, 2002)

3/7
Rahul Dravid - 602 Runs (India, 2002)

“The Wall” amassed 602 runs during India’s 2002 England tour, averaging 100.33 and scoring three centuries and a fifty across just six innings.

 

Virat Kohli - 593 Runs (India, 2018)

4/7
Virat Kohli - 593 Runs (India, 2018)

Kohli marked 593 runs in the five-match tour of England in 2018, including two hundreds and three fifties, at nearly a 60 average despite India losing 1-4.

 

Sunil Gavaskar - 542 Runs (India, 1979)

5/7
Sunil Gavaskar - 542 Runs (India, 1979)

The Indian batting titan scored 542 runs in the four-match England series of 1979, including one century and four fifties, averaging above 77. 

 

Shubman Gill On Verge Of History

6/7
Shubman Gill On Verge Of History

Shubman Gill is on the verge and eyes closer to Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs as captain in a series. He surpassed Virat Kohli on Day 4. 

 

7/7

All Images:- X, ESPNcricinfo

