NewsPhotosTop 5 Bowling Figures In WTC Final History: Pat Cummins To Kagiso Rabada; Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 5 Bowling Figures In WTC Final History: Pat Cummins To Kagiso Rabada; Check Full List

Australia captain Pat Cummins produced a historic performance with the ball against South Africa in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025 Final at Lord's. He rattled the South African batting lineup by producing the best bowling figures in the WTC Final history.

Here's the list of top 5 bowling figures in an innings in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final history:

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
1. Pat Cummins - 6/28 vs S Africa, Lord's, 2025

1. Pat Cummins - 6/28 vs S Africa, Lord's, 2025

Australia skipper Pat Cummins finished with 6/28 off 18.1 overs as Australia bowled South Africa out for 138 in the first innings to take a crucial lead against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at Lord's.  

Pat Cummins, The Record Breaker

Pat Cummins, The Record Breaker

During his impressive spell in the first innings against South Africa in the WTC final, Pat Cummins also brought up 300 Test wickets, becoming the eighth Australian player to do so.  

Special Milestone For Pat Cummins At Lord's

Special Milestone For Pat Cummins At Lord's

Pat Cummins' 6/28 in the first innings against South Africa in the WTC final is also the best figures for a captain at Lord's in Test cricket history.  

2. Kyle Jamieson - 5/31 vs India, Southampton, 2021

2. Kyle Jamieson - 5/31 vs India, Southampton, 2021

Kyle Jamiesob's superb bowling figures in the first innings restricted India to 217, setting the tone for New Zealand's eight-wicket victory in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021 at Southampton.  

3. Kagiso Rabada - 5/51 vs Australia, Lord's, 2025

3. Kagiso Rabada - 5/51 vs Australia, Lord's, 2025

Kagiso Rabada's superb bowling figures of 5/51 troubled Australia's batting lineup in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord's. It was Rabada's 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.  

4. Nathan Lyon - 4/41 vs India, The Oval, 2023

4. Nathan Lyon - 4/41 vs India, The Oval, 2023

Nathan Lyon's impressive bowling figures of 4/41 in the second innings was crucial in bowling out India for 234 while chasing 444, helping Australia clinch the WTC title in 2023 at The Oval.  

5. Tim Southee - 4/48 vs India, Southampton, 2021

5. Tim Southee - 4/48 vs India, Southampton, 2021

Tim Southee's impressive bowling figures of 4/48 played a key role in bowling out India for 170 in the second innings and paved the way for New Zealand’s successful chase of 139 in the WTC final in 2021.  

