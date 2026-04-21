Top 5 fastest 100 for Mumbai Indians in IPL history: Tilak Varma to Rohit Sharma; check full list

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Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma etched his name into the franchise's record books with a breathtaking unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls against Gujarat Titans in 30th match of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The explosive knock not only powered MI to a commanding 99-run victory but also saw the young left-hander equal the long-standing record for the fastest century in Mumbai Indians' IPL history.

Here's list of batter who have smashed fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history: