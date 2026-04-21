Top 5 fastest 100 for Mumbai Indians in IPL history: Tilak Varma to Rohit Sharma; check full list
Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma etched his name into the franchise's record books with a breathtaking unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls against Gujarat Titans in 30th match of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The explosive knock not only powered MI to a commanding 99-run victory but also saw the young left-hander equal the long-standing record for the fastest century in Mumbai Indians' IPL history.
Here's list of batter who have smashed fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history:
1. Sanath Jayasuriya (45 balls)
Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lankan opener set a benchmark in the very first season of the IPL that stood alone for nearly two decades. His 45-ball century for Mumbai Indians against CSK on May 14, 2008 remains one of the most iconic innings in tournament history. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)
2. Tilak Varma (45 balls)
In a breathtaking display of modern power-hitting, Tilak Varma equaled an 18-year-old record for Mumbai Indians after he smashed a 45-ball century against Gujarat Titans in the 30th match of IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 21. His unbeaten 101 off 45 balls makes him the youngest MI centurion and the joint-fastest in franchise history. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Tilak Varma Joins Elite Mumbai Indians' List
Tilak Varma is overall the 8th batter to score an IPL century for Mumbai Indians, joining the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Lendl Simmons, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Quinton de Kock. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Cameron Green (47 balls)
With a playoff spot on the line, Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder delivered under immense pressure. Green's 47-ball century at the Wankhede on 21 May, 2023 was a masterclass in clean hitting and cemented his place as a big-match player. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Suryakumar Yadav (49 balls)
Known for his 360-degree play, Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav dismantled the Gujarat Titans attack on May 12, 2023, reaching his maiden IPL hundred in just 49 deliveries. His ability to find gaps in parts of the ground other batters can't even see makes this one of the most aesthetic tons on this list. (Pic credit: IANS)
5. Rohit Sharma (52 balls)
Rohit Sharma makes his appearance in the fastest century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history with his vintage 2012 knock against KKR on May 12, 2012 at Eden Gardens. Long before he was the captain of five titles, Rohit showed his class with a 52-ball century that left the KKR bowlers shell-shocked at their home ground. (Pic credit: IANS)
Who has hit the fastest 100 in IPL history?
Notably, the overall record for scoring the fastest 100 in IPL history is held by Chris Gayle. In 2013, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the "Universe Boss" reached his hundred in just 30 deliveries against Pune Warriors India. He finished that legendary innings with an unbeaten 175 not out off 66 balls, which also remains the highest individual score in the tournament's history. (Pic credit: RCB)
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