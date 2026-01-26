Top 5 fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is: Yuvraj Singh on top, Abhishek Sharma follows behind - check full list
Indian batters have redefined power-hitting in T20 Internationals over the years. From iconic World Cup moments to modern-day blitzkriegs, these are the top 5 fastest half-centuries ever scored by Indian players in T20Is, showcasing fearless intent and explosive batting.
Yuvraj Singh - 12 Balls (2007)
Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian. He reached the milestone in just 12 balls against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup, an innings remembered forever for the six sixes in an over.
Abhishek Sharma - 14 Balls (2026)
Abhishek Sharma stunned New Zealand with a breathtaking 14-ball fifty in 2026. His knock was marked by clean hitting and fearless intent, making it the second-fastest T20I fifty by an Indian
Hardik Pandya - 16 Balls (2025)
Hardik Pandya showcased his power-hitting prowess with a 16-ball fifty against South Africa in 2025. The innings underlined his ability to change games rapidly in the middle and death overs.
Abhishek Sharma - 17 Balls (2025)
Abhishek features again on the elite list with a 17-ball fifty against England in 2025. The back-to-back appearances highlight his rise as one of India’s most destructive T20 openers in recent times.
KL Rahul - 18 Balls (2021)
KL Rahul smashed an 18-ball fifty against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup. His calculated aggression helped India dominate the chase and improve their net run rate significantly.
Trending Photos