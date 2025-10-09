Top 5 Highest Individual ODI Scores By Indians Vs Australia: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar - Checklist
From Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking double ton to Sachin Tendulkar’s masterclass, here’s a look at India’s biggest ODI knocks against the Aussies ahead of their tour to Australia.
Rohit Sharma - 209 (Bengaluru, 2013)
Rohit Sharma’s first ODI double century came against Australia at Bengaluru in November 2013. His 209 off 158 balls, filled with 12 fours and 16 sixes, powered India to a 57-run win, marking the beginning of his “Hitman” era.
Sachin Tendulkar - 175 (Hyderabad, 2009)
In one of the most unforgettable innings, Sachin Tendulkar scored a blistering 175 off 141 balls chasing 351. Despite his brilliance, India fell short by just 3 runs. It remains one of the greatest ODI knocks in a losing cause.
Rohit Sharma - 171 (Perth, 2016)
Rohit once again dominated the Australian attack, this time on their home turf. His unbeaten 171 at the WACA in Perth guided India to 309/3, showing complete control against pace and bounce.
Shikhar Dhawan - 143 (Mohali, 2019)
At Mohali in March 2019, Shikhar Dhawan smashed a fluent 143 off 115 balls. His elegant cover drives and aggressive stroke play helped India post 358/9, though Australia chased it down in a thriller.
MS Dhoni - 139 (Mohali, 2013)
Captain Cool produced one of his best knocks in 2013, scoring an unbeaten 139 off 121 balls. Coming in at 76/4, Dhoni’s counterattack took India to a respectable total and reminded fans of his finishing brilliance.
India’s Dominance
These innings underline India’s batting firepower in ODIs. Each knock came under pressure, yet the Indian batters showed remarkable composure and aggression against Australia’s world-class bowling.
Rohit Sharma: The Aussie Specialist
Rohit Sharma holds three of the top five highest scores for India against Australia. His ability to convert starts into massive scores has made him a nightmare for Aussie bowlers across venues.
Special Knock For India
Virat Kohli scored the fastest hundred for India in an ODI, which came against Australia. Virat Kohli scored an unbeatable 100 in just 52 balls while chasing a mammoth total.
