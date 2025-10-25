Top 5 Highest Individual Scores In ODI Chases That Led To Victory: Glenn Maxwell To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
Cricket stars are known for their explosive batting style and approach. Here are the 5 highest individual scores while chasing, which led to victory for their team.
Glenn Maxwell - 201 (128) vs Afghanistan, 2023*
Glenn Maxwell rescued Australia from 91/7 while chasing 292 in the World Cup. His unbeaten 201* was a perfect mix of power and timing, turning a near-certain defeat into a historic win.
Highest Score While Chasing
Maxwell faced 128 balls, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes. Australia chased down the target comfortably, and Maxwell’s knock remains the highest individual score in an ODI chase.
Shane Watson - 185 (96) vs Bangladesh, 2011*
Chasing 230, Shane Watson tore through the Bangladesh attack. His 185* off just 96 balls was explosive and made the chase look effortless.
Watson's carnage
Watson struck 15 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 192.7. Australia won by 9 wickets, and this innings is still considered one of the most destructive in ODI history.
MS Dhoni - 183 (145) vs Sri Lanka, 2005*
A young MS Dhoni played a fearless 183* while chasing 299. His calm aggression guided India to a memorable six-wicket win.
Dhoni As Finisher
Dhoni faced 145 balls, hitting 15 fours and 10 sixes. This innings is regarded as one of the greatest ODI chases by an Indian batsman.
Virat Kohli - 183 (148) vs Pakistan, 2012
Chasing 330, Virat Kohli scored 183 with precise timing and controlled aggression. His innings helped India overcome a high-pressure target.
Chase Master Kohli
Kohli hit 22 fours and a six in 148 balls. India won comfortably, and this innings strengthened his reputation as one of the best chase masters in cricket.
Ross Taylor - 181 (147) vs England, 2018*
Ross Taylor guided New Zealand to chase 336 despite battling injury. His unbeaten 181* anchored the innings and inspired the team.
Taylor's Masterclass
Taylor struck 17 fours and 6 sixes in 147 balls. New Zealand completed the chase, and this knock is considered one of the finest ODI innings in a winning chase.
