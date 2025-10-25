Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976087https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/top-5-highest-individual-scores-in-odi-chases-that-led-to-victory-glenn-maxwell-to-virat-kohli-check-full-list-2976087
NewsPhotosTop 5 Highest Individual Scores In ODI Chases That Led To Victory: Glenn Maxwell To Virat Kohli - Check Full List
photoDetails

Top 5 Highest Individual Scores In ODI Chases That Led To Victory: Glenn Maxwell To Virat Kohli - Check Full List

Cricket stars are known for their explosive batting style and approach. Here are the 5 highest individual scores while chasing, which led to victory for their team. 

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Glenn Maxwell - 201 (128) vs Afghanistan, 2023*

1/10
Glenn Maxwell - 201 (128) vs Afghanistan, 2023*

Glenn Maxwell rescued Australia from 91/7 while chasing 292 in the World Cup. His unbeaten 201* was a perfect mix of power and timing, turning a near-certain defeat into a historic win.

Follow Us

Highest Score While Chasing

2/10
Highest Score While Chasing

Maxwell faced 128 balls, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes. Australia chased down the target comfortably, and Maxwell’s knock remains the highest individual score in an ODI chase.

Follow Us

Shane Watson - 185 (96) vs Bangladesh, 2011*

3/10
Shane Watson - 185 (96) vs Bangladesh, 2011*

Chasing 230, Shane Watson tore through the Bangladesh attack. His 185* off just 96 balls was explosive and made the chase look effortless.

Follow Us

Watson's carnage

4/10
Watson's carnage

Watson struck 15 fours and 15 sixes at a strike rate of 192.7. Australia won by 9 wickets, and this innings is still considered one of the most destructive in ODI history.

Follow Us

MS Dhoni - 183 (145) vs Sri Lanka, 2005*

5/10
MS Dhoni - 183 (145) vs Sri Lanka, 2005*

A young MS Dhoni played a fearless 183* while chasing 299. His calm aggression guided India to a memorable six-wicket win.

Follow Us

Dhoni As Finisher

6/10
Dhoni As Finisher

Dhoni faced 145 balls, hitting 15 fours and 10 sixes. This innings is regarded as one of the greatest ODI chases by an Indian batsman.

Follow Us

Virat Kohli - 183 (148) vs Pakistan, 2012

7/10
Virat Kohli - 183 (148) vs Pakistan, 2012

Chasing 330, Virat Kohli scored 183 with precise timing and controlled aggression. His innings helped India overcome a high-pressure target.

Follow Us

Chase Master Kohli

8/10
Chase Master Kohli

Kohli hit 22 fours and a six in 148 balls. India won comfortably, and this innings strengthened his reputation as one of the best chase masters in cricket.

Follow Us

Ross Taylor - 181 (147) vs England, 2018*

9/10
Ross Taylor - 181 (147) vs England, 2018*

Ross Taylor guided New Zealand to chase 336 despite battling injury. His unbeaten 181* anchored the innings and inspired the team.

Follow Us

Taylor's Masterclass

10/10
Taylor's Masterclass

Taylor struck 17 fours and 6 sixes in 147 balls. New Zealand completed the chase, and this knock is considered one of the finest ODI innings in a winning chase.

Follow Us
Glenn Maxwell 201*Shane Watson 185*MS Dhoni 183*Virat Kohli 183Ross Taylor 181*ODI highest scoresODI chase recordssuccessful ODI run chasescricket chase milestonesAustralia vs AfghanistanIndia vs Sri LankaIndia vs PakistanNew Zealand vs EnglandODI Cricket highlightstop ODI inningsAustralia vs Afghanistan 2023India vs Sri Lanka 2005India vs Pakistan 2012New Zealand vs England 2018World Cup ODI highlightsrecord ODI scoresODI batting recordshighest ODI runscricket records in chasegreatest ODI inningsBest ODI performancesODI individual scoresbiggest ODI chasesCricket Statisticschase master inningsFastest ODI centurieshighest ODI scores batting secondepic ODI run chases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind Vs Aus
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against Australia: Harshit Rana OUT, Kuldeep Yadav IN; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Under Spotlight Once Again
camera icon7
title
Gold prices
Rs 1 Crore Buys 750 Grams Of Gold Today — Here’s How Much It May Buy By 2050 And Why Inflation Could Shrink Your Wealth
camera icon12
title
ODI partnerships
Most Century Partnerships In One Day Internationals: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Among Modern Greats, Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs NZ Match: India Qualify For Semi-Final, New Zealand Crash Out; Australia, England At...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
All-New 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Here: Booking Date, Design, New Features & More - Check PICs