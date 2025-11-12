Top 5 Highest Run Scorers In India Vs South Africa Test Series: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli At... - Check In Pics
South Africa and India are set for a two-match test series starting from 14th November. Here are the top 5 run getters ahead of blockbuster showdowns.
Sachin Tendulkar - 1,741 Runs
Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of most runs in India vs South Africa Test history with 1,741 runs in 25 matches. Known for his unmatched consistency, the ‘Master Blaster’ produced some of his finest innings against a world-class Proteas pace attack led by Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, and Dale Steyn.
God Of Cricket
Tendulkar’s memorable knocks include centuries in both home and away conditions, showcasing his adaptability and class. His ability to dominate swing and pace made him a constant threat. With an average of nearly 43, Sachin’s performances laid the foundation for several Indian victories against South Africa.
Jacques Kallis - 1,734 Runs
South Africa’s legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis closely follows Tendulkar with 1,734 runs in 18 Tests. Known for his calm temperament and rock-solid technique, Kallis was the backbone of South Africa’s batting lineup for more than a decade.
Kallis' Composure
He averaged over 69 against India, a testament to his dominance. Kallis’ centuries in Durban and Cape Town remain classics, where he combined elegance with endurance. His ability to build partnerships made him one of India’s toughest overseas opponents.
Hashim Amla - 1,528 Runs
Elegant and composed, Hashim Amla was the silent assassin in India-South Africa Tests. In 21 matches, he amassed 1,528 runs, often frustrating Indian bowlers with his patience and impeccable timing.
Amla's Calmness
Amla’s unforgettable 311 in Nagpur (2010)* remains one of the best-ever innings by a visiting batter in India. His footwork against spin and calmness under pressure earned him immense respect. With seven fifties and five centuries, Amla was the glue of South Africa’s batting order.
Virat Kohli - 1,408 Runs
Modern-day icon Virat Kohli has scored 1,408 runs in 16 Tests against South Africa, including some of his most aggressive and impactful knocks. His duels with bowlers like Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, and Vernon Philander are etched in cricketing memory.
Kohli's Dominance
Kohli’s stunning 254 in Pune (2019)* was a masterclass in dominance. Known for his unmatched intensity, he has averaged above 50 against South Africa, proving his class across conditions. His captaincy era also saw India’s rise as a fierce Test force at home and away.
AB de Villiers - 1,334 Runs
One of cricket’s most versatile batters, AB de Villiers scored 1,334 runs in 20 Tests against India. Whether countering spin in Indian conditions or pace in South Africa, de Villiers’ adaptability made him a nightmare for Indian bowlers.
Versatile AB
AB’s iconic 217* in Ahmedabad (2008) remains one of the finest innings played on Indian soil by a visiting batsman. His innovative shot-making and ability to switch gears seamlessly made him one of the most respected opponents India ever faced.
