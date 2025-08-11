Advertisement
Top 5 Highest Wicket-Takers In T20 Asia Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops The List, Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out - Check In Pics

The Asia Cup T20 has witnessed some exceptional bowling performances over the years, with Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the all-time wicket-takers list with 13 wickets in just 6 matches. Here are the other 4 bowlers with the most wickets in the T20 Asia Cup.

 

Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 13 wickets

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 13 wickets

India's swing maestro Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 13 wickets across the 2016 and 2022 Asia Cups (T20), making him the all-time highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s T20 history. 

 

Best Figure In Asia Cup 2016

Best Figure In Asia Cup 2016

His standout performance came in 2022, when he took a devastating 5 for 4, his best figures in the competition, demonstrating his ability to dominate with both swing and variation. 

 

2. Amjad Javed (UAE) - 12 wickets

2. Amjad Javed (UAE) - 12 wickets

Representing the UAE, Amjad Javed picked up 12 wickets in Asia Cup T20 action, an impressive haul that stands among the highest in the tournament’s history. 

 

Impressive Season For Skipper

Impressive Season For Skipper

His tally came in just one edition, where he averaged around 14 and maintained a healthy strike rate, making him a standout performer from an associate nation. 

 

3. Mohammed Naveed (UAE) - 11 wickets

3. Mohammed Naveed (UAE) - 11 wickets

Another UAE campaigner, Mohammed Naveed, took 11 wickets in Asia Cup T20 history, placing him among the top wicket-takers in the tournament. 

 

Star Performer for UAE

Star Performer for UAE

Despite the limited fixtures UAE play, Naveed maximized his opportunities, showcasing effective bowling against regional heavyweights.

 

4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 11 wickets

4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 11 wickets

Afghanistan’s spin sensation, Rashid Khan, has also taken 11 wickets in the T20 Asia Cup, a testament to his consistency and presence in multiple editions. 

 

Dependable Spinner

Dependable Spinner

Rashid’s rise has been meteoric; he topped the ICC T20I bowling rankings in 2018 and continues to deliver under pressure with sharp leg-spin and deceptive pace. 

 

5. Hardik Pandya (India) - 11 wickets

5. Hardik Pandya (India) - 11 wickets

Hardik Pandya matches the 11-wicket tally in the Asia Cup T20 record books, tying with Naveed and Rashid for that position. 

 

No.1 All-Rounder

No.1 All-Rounder

Known for his all-round flair, Pandya’s bowling in the tournament has blended pace and yorkers, contributing crucial breakthroughs in tight matches.

 

