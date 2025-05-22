Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Are Now Business Tycoons: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & More.. - Check Details
By 2025, Indian cricketers will have made significant strides off the field, launching impactful business ventures. From fashion to tech, they’re building legacy brands that reflect ambition, innovation, and smart investing.
Virat Kohli – One8: A Brand Beyond Cricket
Virat Kohli has transformed One8 from a Puma collaboration into a standalone lifestyle brand. His brand focuses on fitness, fashion, and performance, reflecting Kohli’s disciplined persona. One8 includes a line of apparel, fragrances, and activewear that appeals to youth and fitness-conscious consumers.
Virat Kohli – Agilitas & Startup Investments
In 2025, Kohli rejected a ₹300 crore renewal with Puma to co-invest in Agilitas, an Indian sportswear startup founded by a former Puma India MD. As co-creator and brand ambassador, he aims to build India’s first global sportswear brand. He also holds stakes in Rage Coffee, Chisel Fitness, and other lifestyle ventures.
MS Dhoni – Seven & Sports Ventures
MS Dhoni runs Seven, a sportswear brand that combines style and affordability. He has built a strong brand identity that connects with both urban and rural markets. His focus on practicality and performance is reflected in Seven’s success.
MS Dhoni – Hospitality, Football & Farming
Dhoni co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League and operates Hotel Mahi Residency. Beyond this, he promotes organic farming and invests in sustainable agriculture. With an estimated net worth of ₹1,060 crore, Dhoni balances passion and entrepreneurship effortlessly.
Sachin Tendulkar – Diversified Business Portfolio
Sachin Tendulkar has invested in multiple domains, including gaming, restaurants, and sports franchises. His business approach is subtle but effective, building on trust, long-term value, and strong partnerships.
Sachin Tendulkar – Financial Strength & Strategy
His estimated net worth is ₹1,250 crore as of 2025. Tendulkar has stayed relevant in business by choosing industries aligned with his interests and values, making him one of the most successful sports investors in India.
Rohit Sharma – Strategic Investments
Rohit Sharma has entered the edu-fintech sector, focusing on startups and ventures that empower youth through financial literacy and education. Though less publicized, his investments are thoughtful and purpose-driven.
Rohit Sharma – Growing Influence Off the Field
With a net worth of ₹325 crore, Rohit combines brand endorsements and investments for a balanced portfolio. His calm, calculated persona is reflected in his measured business moves across digital platforms and innovation sectors.
Suresh Raina – Coaching & Social Ventures
Suresh Raina channels his energy into coaching, sports academies, and charitable initiatives. His post-cricket life is focused on community development and nurturing young talent across India.
Suresh Raina – Social Entrepreneurship Legacy
He supports health and wellness programs, making social impact central to his brand. With a net worth of ₹215 crore, Raina is building a legacy grounded in service, mentorship, and sustainable growth.
