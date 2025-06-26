Top 5 Indians Who Reached Peak ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Leads The Pack, Rishabh Pant Achieves Best Rating For Indian Wicket Keeper - Check Full List
India has produced some of the finest Test cricketers in history, and the ICC Test rankings reflect their dominance. Here are the top 5 Indians with the best ICC test ratings.
Rishabh Pant achieved the Best Rating for a Wicket-keeper
Rishabh Pant achieved his career-best rating with twin centuries in 1st test against England and moved to the 7th position with 801 points, which is the best for any Indian wicket-keeper.
Don Bradman’s rating
Don Bradman holds the record for the highest ever test rating in the ICC test with 961 points. Here are 5 Indians with the best ever ICC test ratings.
1. Virat Kohli - 937 Points
Virat Kohli tops the list with the highest-ever test ratings for an Indian batter with 937 points, and he holds the top spot for 3 consecutive years.
2. Sunil Gavaskar - 916 Points
Sunil Gavaskar is the first Indian batter to cross 900 points in the ICC rating, which he achieved in 1979 with 916 points.
3. Sachin Tendulkar - 898 Points
The God of cricket has achieved his career best rating of 898 points in 2002. He also holds the record for the most centuries in Test Cricket - 51 Centuries.
4. Rahul Dravid - 892 Points
Rahul Dravid was considered the wall of Indian cricket, and he achieved his career best 892 points after a fabulous series against Pakistan in 2005.
5. Cheteshwar Pujara - 888 Points
Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the toughest batters for bowlers to bowl and he has achieved his career best rating of 888 points.
