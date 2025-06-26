Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 5 Indians Who Reached Peak ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Leads The Pack, Rishabh Pant Achieves Best Rating For Indian Wicket Keeper - Check Full List
Top 5 Indians Who Reached Peak ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Leads The Pack, Rishabh Pant Achieves Best Rating For Indian Wicket Keeper - Check Full List

India has produced some of the finest Test cricketers in history, and the ICC Test rankings reflect their dominance. Here are the top 5 Indians with the best ICC test ratings. 

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Rishabh Pant achieved the Best Rating for a Wicket-keeper

1/7
Rishabh Pant achieved his career-best rating with twin centuries in 1st test against England and moved to the 7th position with 801 points, which is the best for any Indian wicket-keeper. 

 

Don Bradman’s rating

2/7
Don Bradman holds the record for the highest ever test rating in the ICC test with 961 points. Here are 5 Indians with the best ever ICC test ratings. 

 

1. Virat Kohli - 937 Points

3/7
Virat Kohli tops the list with the highest-ever test ratings for an Indian batter with 937 points, and he holds the top spot for 3 consecutive years. 

 

2. Sunil Gavaskar - 916 Points

4/7
Sunil Gavaskar is the first Indian batter to cross 900 points in the ICC rating, which he achieved in 1979 with 916 points. 

 

3. Sachin Tendulkar - 898 Points

5/7
The God of cricket has achieved his career best rating of 898 points in 2002. He also holds the record for the most centuries in Test Cricket - 51 Centuries. 

 

4. Rahul Dravid - 892 Points

6/7
Rahul Dravid was considered the wall of Indian cricket, and he achieved his career best 892 points after a fabulous series against Pakistan in 2005. 

 

5. Cheteshwar Pujara - 888 Points

7/7
Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the toughest batters for bowlers to bowl and he has achieved his career best rating of 888 points.  

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK