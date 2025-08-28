Advertisement
NewsPhotosTop 5 Indians With Most Runs Since 2020: Virat Kohli Leads, Shubman Gill Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - In Pics
Top 5 Indians With Most Runs Since 2020: Virat Kohli Leads, Shubman Gill Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - In Pics

Since 2020, India’s batting lineup has been powered by consistent performers. Here are the top 5 run-getters in international cricket in this decade.

 

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Virat Kohli - 6155 Runs

Virat Kohli - 6155 Runs

Virat Kohli has been India’s most consistent run-getter since 2020, scoring 6,155 runs across formats. His unmatched ability to adapt to different conditions makes him the backbone of India’s batting line-up.

 

Hunger For Runs

Hunger For Runs

Despite phases of lean form, Kohli bounced back strongly with crucial knocks in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His hunger for runs and big-match temperament continues to inspire the next generation.

 

Shubman Gill - 5984 Runs

Shubman Gill - 5984 Runs

Shubman Gill has emerged as India’s rising star, with 5,984 runs in just a few years. His elegant batting technique and fearless approach have made him a reliable top-order batter.

 

New Captain

New Captain

Gill’s adaptability across formats, after becoming captain of team India in Tests and free-flowing innings in white-ball cricket, shows he is ready to carry India’s batting future. 

 

Rohit Sharma - 5982 Runs

Rohit Sharma - 5982 Runs

Rohit Sharma has scored 5,982 runs since 2020, solidifying his place as one of India’s greatest openers. Known for his effortless stroke play, Rohit sets the tone for India at the top.

 

Captain’s Responsibility

Captain’s Responsibility

As captain, Rohit has also shouldered responsibility in crunch situations. His ability to play long innings in Tests and explosive knocks in limited overs makes him India’s complete all-format player.

 

KL Rahul - 5064 Runs

KL Rahul - 5064 Runs

KL Rahul’s versatility has been key, as he scored 5,064 runs since 2020. Whether as an opener or middle-order stabilizer, he has delivered consistently across formats.

 

Wicket-keeper batter

Wicket-keeper batter

Rahul’s wicketkeeping duties in white-ball cricket add extra value. His calm approach under pressure and ability to rotate strike make him one of India’s most dependable players.

 

Shreyas Iyer - 4058 Runs

Shreyas Iyer - 4058 Runs

Shreyas Iyer has piled up 4,058 runs since 2020, often rescuing India from tricky situations. His fearless batting style and ability to dominate spinners stand out.

 

Backbone In Middle Order

Backbone In Middle Order

Despite injury setbacks, Iyer has established himself as a crucial middle-order option. His knack for accelerating the innings makes him vital in ODIs.

 

